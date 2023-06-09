Noel Gallagher announces his favourite Bucks restaurant ahead of nearby festival performance

Noel Gallagher has revealed his favourite place to eat in Buckinghamshire from when he lived in the county.

Speaking ahead of High Flying Birds headlining slot at Pennfest next month, the former Oasis songwriter named Miltons Indian Restaurant as his favourite eatery.

Pennfest which takes place just off Penn Street on 21 and 22 July, boasts Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at the top of its Friday bill, Bastille headline the following day.

Speaking ahead of next month’s show Gallagher shared his contentment with his band’s latest album, Council Skies, saying: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be… That’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. ‘Top of the Pops’ on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world - and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

Gallagher despite his Manchester roots, knows Bucks well having previously lived in the county. He added: “I lived there for a long time - Chalfont St Giles to be exact. Might pay my favourite Indian restaurant Milton’s Cottage a visit for a vindaloo!”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be preceded by Johnny Marr, best known for his role in iconic 1980s band, The Smiths, and Supergrass frontman, Gaz Coombes. Appearing ahead of Bastille’s headline set the following evening will be Corinne Bailey Rae, DJ Fresh and Embrace.

Also appearing over the weekend are Craig Charles, Not3s, Wes Nelson, DJ Luck & MC Neat, The Artful Dodger, The Cuban Brothers, Bad Manners and many more.

Since forming in 2011, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released three No.1 studio albums. Bastille are now 10 years removed from their best-selling debut album, Bad Blood.