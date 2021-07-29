New outdoor escape room-inspired game coming to Aylesbury

Aylesbury Escape Rooms is launching a new outdoor version of its challenge game in the town centre.

It will take the most popular aspects of the escape room experience to be played in an outdoor space, organisers say.

Participants will be exploring Aylesbury town centre, searching for clues and cracking codes.

Aylesbury Escape Rooms

Competitors will use audiovisual cues, smart devices and apps including Whatsapp and Microsoft Office in a bid to save Aylesbury before it's too late.

The scavenger hunt-themed game is called ‘TownQuest: Mission Critical’, it is designed to offer an engaging and immersive escape experience, placing players at the heart of a brand new storyline.

Participants will be tasked with locating and identifying a long-missing coded password needed to access a crucially important historical charter document, hidden within the very fabric of

Aylesbury. If not found within the hour, the town risks being reduced to rubble by money-hungry developers.

The games are expected to appeal to a broad audience including families and friends of all ages, along with youth and adult social groups.

An emphasis is put on collaboration, outside-of-the-box thinking and problem-solving intuition. Aylesbury Escape Rooms also suggests the activity as a workplace team building exercise.

Owner and Founder Ian Cox, Said: "Following the success of our outdoor escape games in the past, we are really excited to launch these brand new games locally. Our objective is to bring these towns to life with memorable outdoor experiences that offer something energising and engaging for the local community.

As every game is based outside, there is also a strong emphasis on wellbeing. “After months of lockdown and inordinate amounts of time spent in front of screens, we wanted to provide

activities that support people’s physical and mental health,” Cox continued.

“Our problem-solving games will bring the feel-good factor and plenty of active fun and excitement to these amazing local towns”