Martin Kemp to join Toploader at Tring gig for Ukraine
A charity music event will feature Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp tonight (April 8).
Spandau Ballet bassist and EastEnders actor, Martin Kemp will be at David Evans Court Theatre in Tring tonight (April 8), DJing at a charity fundraiser for Ukraine.
Chilfest Club Night will see Martin play along with band Toploader, Rozalla, Brandon Block and Baby D play with all profits going to the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
The 80s music star will perform a special DJ set at the fundraiser which starts at 7.30pm and promises a full evening of music as well as a raffle and refreshments on offer.
Chilfest is an annual festival held in Tring which set for its 10th anniversary this year, after back-to-back Covid-related cancellations.
Tickets can be purchased for the event online on this link, those who cannot make it but want to contribute can access the festival’s JustGiving page here.