Magical evening with internationally renowned musicians to support Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Rennie Grove is thrilled to announce a one-off performance by three internationally renowned musicians at Cadogan Hall, in Chelsea.

Sheku and Braimah Kanneh-Mason will take centre stage alongside Brazilian guitarist Plinio Fernandes at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 1.

Ticket sales are open exclusively for Rennie Grove supporters until February 13, before opening more widely to the general public from Monday, February 14.

Plinio Fernandes, Braimah Kanneh-Mason and Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Sublime Strings: a magical evening with Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Braimah Kanneh-Mason and Plinio Fernandes offers an exciting and unique opportunity to hear this talented trio of young musicians perform a selection of movements across a range of styles from folk to classical, showcasing incredible combinations of cello, violin and guitar.

All proceeds from this special concert will go to Rennie Grove, supporting local families affected by life-limiting illness.

Sheku first shot to fame when he won the BBC’s Young Musician competition in 2016. Two years later, he performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

For Sublime Strings he will perform alongside his brother, Braimah, a versatile, Royal Academy-trained violinist, and his friend and duo partner, Plinio Fernandes.

All outstanding chamber musicians, the trio have carefully selected their songs to give their audience a unique insight into how all three instruments can complement each other in different styles and contexts.

Their programme includes trios from Paganini and Bach, plus a beautiful Serbian folk song, as well as duets from Gnatali, Guliani, Piazolla, Ravel, and Sheku’s own arrangement of Bloch's poignant Prayer.