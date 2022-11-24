Legendary garage DJ Martin 'Liberty' Larner performing in Aylesbury this weekend

Legendary garage DJ Martin 'Liberty' Larner is performing in Aylesbury alongside some local talent this weekend.

Larner is a true veteran of the UK House & Garage scene and since 1994 has been pushing the sound and breaking new tunes.

Renowned for his slick tight mixing ability and underground tune selection, Larner will be fondly remembered and followed by fans of the scene from his weekly Friday night show on London’s legendary Ice FM back in 1996 to playing all over the world!

Larner remains one the scene’s biggest stars and plays consistently week in week out all over the UK while also regularly jetting off around the globe mixing the best in UK Garage, Dubstep UK Funky and Soulful Deep House.

Part of Garage DJ royalty, Larner has performed all over the UK as well as in Ayia Napa, Ibiza, Dubai, Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Spain, Holland and the USA at the biggest events such as Garage Nation, his own “Liberty” nights, Pure Old Skool, Sidewinder and many more.

Now he is set to grace Aylesbury, headlining the free entry The House and Garage Sessions event in the White Room at Mendoza on Aylesbury High Street on Friday (November 25th) from 9pm until late.

The very special guest DJ will be supported on the night by the Aylesbury talent behind The House and Garage Sessions, Ganya and Jack James. The duo will be playing a mix of UK garage, Nu Skool UKG and House Garage.

Larner will be supported by local talent Ganya and Jack James