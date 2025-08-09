Has the stigma of going to concerts alone finally waned? One such solo-gigger thinks it has.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should there be a stigma around going to concerts solo?

For some, the idea of attending one of the many shows coming up in the UK seems daunting and the connotations of ‘loneliness’ that come with it.

But one seasoned solo gig goer thinks that everyone should try it - as it’s empowering and builds confidence.

To solo gig or to wait for some friends to join you - that is one of the paramount questions when deciding to head to one of the many gigs still to come to the country this year.

There does tend to be a stigma around going to a concert or event alone; surely it can’t be the case if someone likes an act that their friends don’t like but still wants to check them out, right?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There must be something more nefarious afoot, which was the case many found in Lincoln in 2024, when security vetted men who were set to attend a concert by The Last Dinner Party were asked to name songs and why they were attending by themselves.

But remove that stigma, and going to a concert alone is, according to one veteran of solo-gigging, something she thinks everyone should try.

Charlotte Haynes has been extolling the virtues of solo-gigging, despite the stigma that surrounds it. | Skiddle/Provided

“The only negative responses I’ve ever received are from friends and people projecting about why I’m going alone in the first place,” explains London resident Charlotte Haynes, who has been attending music events since 2009.

“It’s never in a mean-spirited way, and I can tell they’re curious more than anything, not fully understanding why I go to experiences alone, and they can easily do it too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having already undertaken several solo holidays previously, Charlotte drew inspiration from those intrepid journeys to start attending shows by herself, telling Skiddle that the concept of solo-gigging after her travel experiences seemed a “no-brainer.”

Revealing that her first show she attended alone dated back to 2009, it was her attendance at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour back in 2023 that was a “standout concert for me that was further afield. I travelled to Edinburgh and splashed out on VIP hospitality tickets to make it a gig I wouldn’t forget.”

Charlotte feels that going to gigs and festivals alone has been empowering, helping to “build my confidence [...] It’s great to share experiences with friends and family, but I learned that going solo can be just as rewarding.”

“I’ve made some great friends that I’ve met at festivals or events I’ve attended alone,” she continued, stating that “I find that you often get chatting to people really easily, especially if you’re in the crowd waiting for the act to come on stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also really easy to strike up conversations with people in the queue for the toilets or getting food and drinks!”

Charlotte’s tips for first-time solo giggers

Soak in the atmosphere

“I recommend getting there just before the act you’re seeing is scheduled to start, that way you’re not waiting around for too long. Or, watch the support acts to get you in the mood for your solo gig. If you’ve got some time to spare before the concert starts, grab a drink or check out the merch that's on offer inside.”

Book Hospitality

“If you’re thinking of going alone to a concert, check out hospitality or the VIP tickets. Whilst they’re more expensive compared to general admission tickets, they offer really good views of the stage, drinks and food too. They’re typically less crowded, too, compared to the general admission areas.”

Take pictures and videos

“Take plenty of photos and videos of the event to document your experience and share them on your social media. Just because you’re alone doesn’t mean you can’t get yourself in your own pictures. Ask the people around you to take a quick picture for you. It’s a great conversation starter, and I’ve even made friends this way, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t overthink it

“Remember why you’re at the gig in the first place; you’re there to see the artist. Once the music starts, absolutely no one will care or even notice you’re alone at the gig; they’re far too busy enjoying themselves and making their own memories. Try to relax and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Have you been to a concert, festival or event by yourself and can attest to what Charlotte has to say? Let us know your experiences as a solo-gigger by leaving a comment wherever you’ve read this article.