Richard Thompson onstage at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

In Pictures: Richard Thompson headlines second day at Cropredy Convention

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 10th Aug 2024, 00:34 GMT
Stand-in headliner Richard Thompson brought the second day of Cropredy Convention to a close on Friday night.

The former Fairport member headlined in place of Trevor Horn who withdrew due to illness last month.

In a stark comparison to Cropredy’s opening day, festival goers enjoyed glorious weather all day as acts performed.

Cropredy was opened by Black Water County and there were sets by Silverblues, DeWolff, Baskery, Elles Bailey, Big Big Train, Spooky Mens’ Chorale and headliner Thompson.

Last night, keyboard virtuoso Rick Wakeman headlined, playing the classic album Journey To The Centre of The Earth in full.

You can see phots from Cropredy’s second day on this page.

The festival concludes on Saturday with host headliners Fairport Convention.

Spooky Men’s Chorale onstage at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

1. Spooky Men’s Chorale

Spooky Men’s Chorale onstage at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Richard Thompson onstage at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

2. Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson onstage at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Spooky Men’s Chorale onstage at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

3. Spooky Men’s Chorale

Spooky Men’s Chorale onstage at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Big Big Train onstage at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

4. Big Big Train

Big Big Train onstage at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

