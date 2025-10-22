From rock singer to hymns ancient and modern

Revd Steve Flashman, ex Pro Rock Singer, turned vicar

In my music career I played Wembley Arena, the Royal Albert Hall and the Marquee Club in Soho and then TV and Radio appearances with my own show on LBC Radio London and as part of the presenting team of the ITV programme “Company.” I had opportunities to appear on the BBC’s “Rock Gospel Show” hosted by Sheila Walsh and Alvin Stardust.

I travelled the world as a Singer/Songwriter, Author, TV and Radio Presenter and Preacher, performing in hundreds of venues across the world, from the Streets of San Francisco, to the slums of Calcutta; Wembley Arena in London, England (the home of English football) to schools, prisons and clubs around Europe; The Marquee Club in Soho, where some of the most famous bands in the world have performed, to the Barrios of South America; the Killing Fields of Cambodia to the Kibera Slum in Nairobi; the Royal Albert Hall in London, England to the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Then I became a vicar and rock music took second place until now!

I've just released my 10th studio album on Spotify, "Lighting The Beacons" inspired by the beacon on Mill Hill, Quainton