From rock singer to hymns ancient and modern
I travelled the world as a Singer/Songwriter, Author, TV and Radio Presenter and Preacher, performing in hundreds of venues across the world, from the Streets of San Francisco, to the slums of Calcutta; Wembley Arena in London, England (the home of English football) to schools, prisons and clubs around Europe; The Marquee Club in Soho, where some of the most famous bands in the world have performed, to the Barrios of South America; the Killing Fields of Cambodia to the Kibera Slum in Nairobi; the Royal Albert Hall in London, England to the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Then I became a vicar and rock music took second place until now!
I've just released my 10th studio album on Spotify, "Lighting The Beacons" inspired by the beacon on Mill Hill, Quainton