Former Genesis lead guitarist Steve Hackett to play Friars Aylesbury

Steve Hackett, former lead guitarist with Genesis, returns to Friars Aylesbury for a special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of Genesis’s fourth album Foxtrot which was released in 1972.

The gig follows Hackett's stunning sell-out Friars date in October 2021 at the place where the story of Genesis, one of the UK's most successful prog rock bands to emerge from the early 70s music scene, began.

Foxtrot was the first Genesis album to achieve chart success, reaching No 12 in the UK album chart. Friars was closely involved with Genesis throughout 1972 when, believing the band was in danger of splitting up, organised a special Genesis Convention gig at Watford Town Hall in June 1972 to celebrate the band and to attract some press attention.

The Steve Hackett Foxtrot at Fifty gig is on at Friars Aylesbury on September 13 2022

It worked, and that summer the band wrote the Foxtrot album which was debuted at Friars Aylesbury on September 2, 1972. The album, which was released in October of that year, achieved critical acclaim resulting in a rapid growth of their fan base. Friars then put on another concert as part of the Foxtrot tour at Friars Dunstable on February 26, 1973 which was a sell out.

Hackett, along with singer Peter Gabriel, who both featured in the band's line-up in the early 70s, were considered among the pioneers of progressive rock. Genesis later recruited drummer Phil Collins who famously went on to replace Gabriel on lead vocals. Hackett left the band in 1977 to start a solo career.