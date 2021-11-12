Five of the best things to see in and around Buckingham in the coming days

Samantha Womack in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

1 Another Round (12A)

The Film Place, Buckingham, Saturday November 13, 7.30pm

Set in Denmark, the film follows four jaded teachers who embark on an experiment to conduct their lives with 0.5 per cent alcohol constantly in their system. At first, it gives each man a boost, until they start to pursue the idea to the extreme. Ian Freer in Empire said: “A pitch-perfect cast breathe boozy life and texture into the idea, creating a film that roars like a rollercoaster between farce and melancholy as it shows the joys and pains of the demon drink.” The film is directed by Thomas Vinterberg and stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larson, Magnus Millang and Maria Bonnevie. The Film Place is a community cinema run as a not-for-profit charity. Booking is essential. Visit thefilmplace.co.uk to book.

2 Haruko Seki

The Radcliffe Centre, Church Street, Buckingham, Saturday November 13, 7.30pm

The first concert in a new season of Music in Quiet Places will be given by pianist Haruko Seki. The evening will include music by Cyril Scott, Debussy, Chopin, Nordgren and Liszt. Seki has been described in Musical Opinion as “a pianist with an innate ability to communicate with her audience, and an eagerness to share her own evident enjoyment in the music she offered”. She is also well known by Summer Festival audiences. The concert series, organised by Robert Secret, will run from November to March. Tickets are available from the Tourist Information Centre, Market Hill, Buckingham.

3 Wilson and Wakeman

St Mary Magdalene Church, Helmdon, Sunday November 21

Adam Wakeman is a classically trained pianist and spent his early musical years touring with his father Rick’s band. Since then he has worked with artists as diverse as Black Sabbath, Will Young, Yes, Lisa Stansfield and Olly Murs. Damian Wilson appeared in the starring role of Jean Valjean in the touring production of Les Miserables and has made six solo albums. Together, they promise a high-quality night of varied music. Call 01295 760523 or email [email protected] to book or for more information.

4 Heathers the Musical

Milton Keynes Theatre, November 16 to 20

The high-octane black-comedy rock musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, is back with a bang. Westerberg High’s Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody. Heathers the Musical had a successful West End run in 2018. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

5 The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, November 16 to 20