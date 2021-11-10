Five of the best things to see in and around Aylesbury over the coming week

Samantha Womack stars in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

1 The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, November 16 to 20

Direct from London, the acclaimed production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is coming to Aylesbury starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch. Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking faun, an unforgettable lion and the coldest, cruellest white witch. Former EastEnders star Womack, who has forged a successful stage career, said: “Having been a huge fan of C S Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe for as long as I can remember, I am thrilled to be playing the White Witch. The book has always been a magical read and having watched incredible actors interpret this role in the past, I am excited to see what she holds for me. This production is so beautifully conceived with thrilling sets and costumes, and an amazingly talented cast and creative team. I can’t wait to seduce, plot and terrify Narnia into a permanent winter.” Visit atgtickets.com/Aylesbury to book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2 The Manfreds

Wycombe Swan Theatre, November 17

Legendary pioneers of British rhythm and blues, The Manfreds return to the stage on a night also featuring special guest Georgie Fame. Manfred Mann formed in London in 1962, quickly finding success with their breakout single 5-4-3-2-1. Manfred Mann went on to score three number one hits in the UK, as well as 13 more in the Top 10, with their first number one, Do Wah Diddy Diddy, landing them in the vanguard of the British pop invasion of America alongside The Beatles and The Animals. Following several more hits the band members decided to pursue their own separate musical directions, but several original members of the band re-formed as The Manfreds in 1991. The all-star line-up features the original Manfred Mann singer, Paul Jones, alongside founding members Mike Hugg and Tom McGuinness. Also joining is Paul Jones’ 1966 replacement Mike d’Abo, responsible for writing the classic tracks Build Me Up Buttercup and Handbags & Gladrags. Visit Flyingmusic.com to book.

3 Aylesbury Festival of Lights

Discover Bucks Museum, Aylesbury, November 13

Inspired by Diwali, the Festival of Lights is a free community event established by Holy Cow with Aylesbury Town Council. Visitors are promised a colourful blend of music, dance, stalls and mindful activities. The event will run from noon to 5pm. To avoid overcrowding, there is staggered entry to the event at half-hourly intervals. Attractions include Bollywood dance, a sitar demonstration, art and storytelling activities. Visit holycowcommunityevents.org for details.

4 Milton Jones in Milton: Impossible

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, November 14

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disapp-00inting new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week (BBC Two), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One) and even headline on Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave). Is it just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning? Visit atgtickets.com/Aylesbury to book.

5 Winter Light Trail

Waddesdon Manor, November 13 to December 23