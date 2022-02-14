Fatal Attraction hits the stage in Aylesbury with Louise Redknapp in a starring role - here's how to get tickets

Louise Redknapp, Oliver Farnworth and Susie Amy star in the production

Louise Redknapp will be taking to the stage in Aylesbury as she stars in the provocative new stage thriller Fatal Attraction.

The acclaimed actress, musician, TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing plays Beth Gallagher in the show, which is based on the classic film and runs at the Waterside Theatre from April 5 to 9.

Louise rose to prominence as a member of the girl band Eternal, before embarking on a highly successful solo career. Eternal were the first all-girl group to sell over 1 million copies of an album in the UK with their debut Always & Forever and remain among the top selling girl bands of the '90s with more 10 million records sold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise went solo in 1995 and her first album, Naked, produced five hits and sold more than 1 million copies. In 2016, Louise was announced as a contestant for the BBC’s flagship show Strictly Come Dancing. Here, she stormed her way to the finals and was named runner-up. The following year, she made her stage debut starring as Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret with Will Young and in 2019 made her West End debut in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical as Violet Newstead, a role she reprised to great acclaim for the tour which ran throughout 2021.

Beth's husband Dan will be played by Oliver Farnworth, whose theatre credits include the UK tour of The Girl On The Train and the international tour of The Marilyn Conspiracy.

Susie Amy takes on the role of Alex Forrest. Since becoming a household name in Footballer's Wives, Susie has taken on various parts including the lead role in the American miniseries La Femme Musketeer, which also starred Gerard Depardieu and Nastassja Kinski, and a lead role in ITV's Echo Beach and Moving Wallpaper with Ben Miller.

Fatal Attraction was one of 1987’s highest grossing US box office releases. It secured six major Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Glenn Close’s depiction of urbane sophisticate Alex Forrest, Best Supporting Actress for Anne Archer, Best Writing Adapted Screenplay, Best Director for Adrian Lyne, Best Editing and Best Picture. Michael Douglas - at the peak of his Hollywood powers - was omitted from the list only as he was nominated elsewhere in the Best Actor category for his role as GordonGecko in Wall Street, which he went on to win. Fatal Attraction’s success was such that the film inspired a generation of psychosexual thrillers in the years that followed.

The production is the latest from the producers of the celebrated tours of Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight and Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers on a Train. Fatal Attraction is written by James Dearden, who based the stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, which in turn was adapted from his 1980 short film, Diversion. T