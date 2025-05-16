Test your skills with our new quiz 🌍

The 2025 Eurovision finals will take place on Saturday night

A total of 26 countries will be taking part in the finals, including Armenia, Malta, and Latvia after Thursday’s semi final

UK fans will be able to watch along live on BBC One or BBC iPlayer

You will be able to vote via text message or the official app

Eurovision’s extravagant outfits, show-stopping stagecraft and passionate performances are perhaps the ultimate celebration of everything that makes Europe weird and wonderful.

The part the annual spectacle’s dedicated fans have been waiting for is now almost here, with the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest’s grand final set to take place on Saturday evening (May 17) - after Thursday’s second semi-final saw the last of the 26 finalists chosen. The event is being held in Basel, Switzerland, this year, after the country’s 2024 win with Nemo - and their song ‘The Code’.

All performances will be available to watch live in the UK on BBC One from 8pm that night, as well as on the broadcaster’s online streaming service, BBC iPlayer. Coverage be hosted by Graham Norton, and fans will be able to cast votes using either the official Eurovision app, or by calling in or sending a text.

To mark the occasion, we’ve created a fun quiz using Educaplay to test your Eurovision knowledge, and your geography skills. Try your hand at matching each capital to its country in our interactive map, to see how well you really know your European cities. You can even let us know how you did, by leaving a comment below!

Can you match the capitals to the countries taking part in the Eurovision 2025 finals?

