Don't miss Aylesbury Record Fair - a must for all music fans this Saturday

Fans of vinyl records will be in their element with Aylesbury Record Fair turning up the volume this Saturday (6/11).

The event is a must for anyone keen to get their hands on some rare vinyl collectibles or people who love their classic albums with the nostalgic revival and huge resurgence in vinyl sales even seeing an increase in the sale of record players.

The popular event, which returned in the summer after Covid restrictions were lifted, will be held at the Hop Pole pub in Bicester Road from 12-4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Record Fair will be held at the Hope Pole pub in Bicester Road, Aylesbury

And there's still a chance to book a stall. The cost is £20, and anyone interested is asked to contact organiser Mark Bradley on 07920106213.

All welcome with free entry and refreshments available.

.