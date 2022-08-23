Buckingham ready to rock as BandJam returns to town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on on Sunday, August 28, BandJam is organised by the BandJam Group, headed up by Lee Maloney from Buckingham’s New Inn.

Lee is always on the lookout for an exciting line-up for the event, and BandJam 2022 is no exception, with returning favourites plus some first-timers including Krissy Matthews, 60s Jukebox, Brothers Homebrew, The Reformers, Big Head, Twisted Echo and Liquid Stone.

As well as food and drink available from local shops and restaurants, Go Greek Food and J&R Burgers will be attending the event to help keep the music-lovers well fed.

A scene from Buckingham BandJam 2021

BandJam is supported by Buckingham Town Council, which funds the event and arranges logistical support, as part of its work to support the local economy.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “Having been fortunate to have been involved in BandJam since it first arrived in the town centre, I’m looking forward to another day of entertainment and music.

BandJam provides an opportunity for people to gather at a free event, meet each other and catch up on what everyone’s been doing, against the backdrop of live music.