Buckingham ready to rock as BandJam returns to town centre
BandJam is back in Buckingham this weekend, when a full nine hours of free, live music will rock the town centre from 1pm to 10pm.
Taking place on on Sunday, August 28, BandJam is organised by the BandJam Group, headed up by Lee Maloney from Buckingham’s New Inn.
Lee is always on the lookout for an exciting line-up for the event, and BandJam 2022 is no exception, with returning favourites plus some first-timers including Krissy Matthews, 60s Jukebox, Brothers Homebrew, The Reformers, Big Head, Twisted Echo and Liquid Stone.
As well as food and drink available from local shops and restaurants, Go Greek Food and J&R Burgers will be attending the event to help keep the music-lovers well fed.
BandJam is supported by Buckingham Town Council, which funds the event and arranges logistical support, as part of its work to support the local economy.
Councillor Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “Having been fortunate to have been involved in BandJam since it first arrived in the town centre, I’m looking forward to another day of entertainment and music.
BandJam provides an opportunity for people to gather at a free event, meet each other and catch up on what everyone’s been doing, against the backdrop of live music.
"I would like to say a large thank you to the BandJam Group and Lee Maloney, Buckingham Town Council staff, the security company, and last but most importantly, the continued support of committee members to put on such events which support trade in the town.”