News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Buckingham BandJam 23 – A Success Story!

The crowds and (eventually) the sun came out in force last week for this year’s installment of the Buckingham BandJam “Big Bash” music festival held once more on Market Hill.
By Buckingham Town CouncilContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organised by the BandJam Group, headed for the first time by local resident Aaron Finch, and primarily funded by Buckingham Town Council, a fantastic line-up of musicians and bands played a mixture of genres to cater for a wide range of musical tastes.

A variety of local food and drink stalls were also on hand to keep everyone fed and watered.

Buckingham also hosted a planned flying visit from the National Chopper Club with some 500+ motorbikes parading into town, stopping to meet, eat and listen to the sounds emanating from the stage.

Most Popular
    2 Tone All Skas2 Tone All Skas
    2 Tone All Skas

    Cllr Stuchbury, Chair of Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre and Events Committee, said:“Thanks to everybody working together we had another successful Buckingham Big Bash music festival in our town centre, visited by several hundred motor bikers in addition to the very large crowd throughout the day.

    "All the musicians were equally entertaining. The PA and Road Crew worked throughout the day to ensure a good quality sound, and our thanks also go to Three B’s radio for broadcasting the event live worldwide.

    "None of this would be possible without cooperation between our community partners, the Town Centre & Events Committee’s commitment and investment into this event and the dedication of our officers and ground staff in ensuring the event takes place safely within our town centre.

    "We hope everyone attending this year’s event was able to have a good time with their family and friends and look forward now to planning for next year!”

    Related topics:Buckingham Town CouncilBuckingham