Billy Holley releases powerful debut single Rising

High Wycombe musician Billy Holley, whose debut single Rising is released on September 9th.

High Wycombe songwriter and composer Billy Holley will release his debut single Rising on Tuesday, September 9th, an anthem of resilience that transforms his own life story into a message of hope and strength.

Before entering foster care, Billy’s childhood was marked by uncertainty and challenge. Adoption then gave him the stability, support, and love that changed the course of his life. From that foundation, he grew in confidence and talent — eventually performing at world-class venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Windsor Castle and the O2 Arena.

“Life before foster care was tough,” Billy said. “But after adoption, everything changed for the better. It gave me the chance to grow, to be supported, and to believe in myself. Rising is about turning setbacks into strength and choosing hope when it would be easier to give up.”

The single has already gained attention locally and nationally, with coverage in Bucks Free Press, NationalWorld, and Medium, and airplay on Beyond Radio. Billy is now working with his manager Bennie James and is in contact with leading names across the music industry — from Grammy-winning songwriters to record label owners and award-winning producers — as he builds the next chapter of his career.

With its powerful message and major-label quality production, Rising is both a deeply personal debut and a universal anthem for anyone finding strength after difficult times.