The top horror movie sequels worth watching this Halloween, complete with where you can stream them online 🎃

It’s that time of year horror movie buffs excel with the knowledge - Halloween.

Not just having to contend with trick or treaters at the door, there will no doubt also be arguments about what to watch this year.

So why not let IMDB guide you with its top ten horror movie sequels, despite some controversial omissions.

It was in the iconic horror movie Scream 2 when a discussion in a media class came up about sequels that were as good as, if not better, than their original.

That piece of meta-referential humour was not just a playful wink to the audience by the late, great Wes Craven, but also brought up a very interesting conversation about sequels and cinemas equivalent to what in music is called “second album syndrome.”

For every Joker, there is sadly a Joker Folie a Deux and a quick comparison on IMDB between a first movie and a sequel shows that, for a lot of the time, those follow ups pale in comparison to the first.

But there are exceptions out there, much like the students in Scream 2 argued for, and with it being Halloween season, CasinoTop3 have curated a list of the best horror movie sequels for you to sink your teeth into this Halloween.

To make matters slightly easier for your Halloween evening viewing, we’ve also included links to where you can see those that entered the top ten - though we’re not able to inform you if all of them have the dread ‘’jumpscares’ that have become commonplace in the genre.

So - what horror sequels stack up with their original films? Using IMDB’s rating system, the team at CasinoTop3 drilled down the information for the following top ten sequels.

What horror movie sequels are worth watching this Halloween?

James Cameron's incredible follow up to Alien is considered the best horror movie sequel according to research. | Canva

Those kids from Scream 2 were correct when they said James Cameron’s Aliens is just as good as Ridley Scott’s original, with the film a clear winner with an IMDB rating currently of 8.4.

That’s followed by George A. Romero’s genre-defining sequel Dawn of the Dead, with an IMDB score of 7.8, and a more recent film coming in third - The Conjuring 2, with an IMDB score of 7.3.

Other films within the top ten include A Quiet Place Part 2, John Carpenter’s Halloween II, 28 Weeks Later and the most recent film release on the list, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Interestingly, Evil Dead 2 was conspicuous from the list (despite a 7.7 rating on IMDB), while the aforementioned Scream 2 only placed equal 14th in the more broad list provided. Maybe time for some retrospective reviews for those two films then?

The top ten horror movie sequels - and where to watch them this Halloween

Do you agree with the list, or much like our writer do you think Evil Dead 2 was unfairly left off the list. Tell us your favourite movie sequels, horror and beyond, by leaving a comment down below.