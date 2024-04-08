BBC Radio 2 icon Tony Blackburn announces Aylesbury event celebrating 60s music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acclaimed radio presenter Tony Blackburn is coming to Aylesbury as part of his UK tour this year.

BBC Radio 2’s long serving presenter is hosting a Sound of 60s event at the Waterside Theatre. His show in Aylesbury is scheduled for 8 October, this year.

He is one of the most recognisable voices in British radio history and recently received an OBE in the New Years Honours list for his services to broadcasting and charity.

Legendary DJ Tony Blackburn. Photo from BBC

He is recording live versions of his Radio 2 show that will feature stories about the decade’s fashion, music and pop culture.

Blackburn first appeared on national airwaves almost 60 years ago, off the coast of Essex on the airwaves of pirate station Radio Caroline on 25th July 1964. Tony then went on to launch and be the first voice ever heard on BBC’s Radio 1 in 1967, opening with ‘Flowers in the Rain’ by The Move.

The 81-year-old will be including songs from the likes of Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Everly Brothers, Elvis, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Drifters, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and many more.

During his seven decades in showbusiness Tony has presented Top of the Pops, BBC Radio 1, Capital Gold, BBC Radio London and much more, as well as holding multiple awards to his name including two Gold Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Radio, becoming the first person in history to receive two of these lifetime achievement awards. He also won the first ever I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here series.

He has presented Sounds of the 60s on Radio 2 since 2017. Recently the veteran disc jockey announced he would be stepping down from hosting his local radio show broadcast in Berkshire, Oxfordshire, and Southampton. He said he was leaving to focus on other work projects and is not looking to retire.