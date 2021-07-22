Aylesbury Waterside Theatre reveals return date and remaining 2021 line-up

Unique singer songwriter Nick Cave, will reopen the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on September 5.

One of Aylesbury's most popular venues has remained shut throughout 2021, but now has a number of live performances confirmed before the year finishes.

Cave will be performing with Warren Ellis on that monumental Sunday in September, Ellis is a fellow Bad Seeds band member and longtime collaborator.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

The upcoming slate at the theatre is suitably varied, musicals, stand-up comedy, children's shows, live music and pantomimes are all confirmed.

Hairspray, will officially start the season the day after Cave graces Aylesbury, the feel-good musical runs from Monday September 6 to Saturday September 11. Finishing the month is a version of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical starring Louise Redknapp. The former-Eternal member will be in town from Tuesday September 28 til Saturday October 2.

A live version of Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain runs from Wednesday November 3 to Saturday November 6. Another family-friendly show will be the latest production of The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe which is slated for Tuesday November 16 to Saturday November 20.

CBeebies' Justin Fletcher is coming to the Waterside Theatre to enact his dancing and slapstick show, Justin Live, on Saturday September 25.

Another festive show will be Santa’s Elves and The Shoemaker which will be bringing cheer from Friday December 17 to Thursday December 23.

Back by popular demand, according to organisers, is The Play That Goes Wrong from Monday November 22 to Saturday November 27.

Some of Britain's most well-known stand-ups are stopping by too. Rob Brydon brings his Welsh charm to Aylesbury on Saturday October 16, Omid Djalili performs on Tuesday October 19 and Alan Carr is in town on Sunday October 24 and Al Murray comes home the following day.

As well as Nick Cave, a host of other musical performers have been confirmed for the venue. Scouting for Girls perform on Thursday October 14, Fisherman’s Friends and OMD both perform on Friday September 17 courtesy of Friars Aylesbury.

Grayson Perry's A Show for Normal People is on Tuesday November 9, Sunday Times no.1 bestseller Adam Kay takes to stage with his This Is Going To Hurt tour on Tuesday October 12.

La Voix returns on Thursday October 21 with her cabaret, comedy and impressions.

The award-winning Groan Ups by Mischief Theatre is organised for Monday January 24 til Saturday January 29. Anton & Erin’s Showtime dance performance show arrives on Friday February 11, 2021.