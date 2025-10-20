Aylesbury teacher announces latest 24-hour musical fundraiser in Tring involving future stars

The Dembe Theatre in Tring is hosting special performances of ‘The Addams Family’ in support of a children’s hospice which assists families across Buckinghamshire.

Guests are invited to witness a version of the in-vogue Charles Addams story which focuses on an eclectic group of beloved spooky characters. However, for this special charity event, the play will be performed by a mix of professionals and young students aged between eight and 18. They will be rehearsing the entire musical throughout the day and night this Friday.

Following long rehearsal sessions the group will then take to the stage for three live performances. Ticketing information and more details on timings can be found on the theatre’s website here.

This event has been organised by Scott’s Performing Arts, last year the entertainment training company raised over £20,000 for Breast Cancer Now by performing and rehearsing Shrek the Musical. Both shows were sell-outs with all the proceeds going to the national charity.

This year, the company has set the target of raising £20,000 for Forever Colours Hospice a charity that supports children with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Its fundraising page can be found online here.

Emily Scott, a musical theatre performer and drama coach who grew up in Aylesbury and founded the arts service, is running the event.

Open auditions were held to find youngsters and adults to assist with the fundraiser. Scott’s Performing Arts wanted behind-the-stage assistance and musical performers to apply.

2 . MCBHnews-20-10-2025-Fundraiser-CENTupload Last year a Shrek the Musical fundraiser raised over £20,000 Photo: Scott's Performing Arts Photo Sales