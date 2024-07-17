Aylesbury artist releases new genre-spanning EP called 'Imposter Syndrome'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recording artist from Aylesbury is releasing his latest EP, called Imposter Syndrome.

Aylesbury resident Matty Lloyd is releasing his follow-up to his 2021 collection, Episode One.

His new music has a focus on mixing genres and taking risks. Matty said: “The project is a fusion of Hip Hop and indie/rock influences, on the last project there were a couple of tracks (Blaow & The Nobodies) with that feel and it’s a good little niche, everybody else is trying to follow the crowd with Drill and I’m over here doing my own thing.”

Matty believes fewer new artists are taking risks due to the difficulties getting noticed and having a lucrative music career in the age of streaming. He said he was speaking from personal experience when writing about the common issue of Imposter Syndrome. He said: “Imposter Syndrome is a real thing, even whilst writing, recording and sitting in on sessions. Part of me was still thinking ‘what’s the point’?”

He put together the EP with local drummer and guitarist, Dean Ward, who produced the entire project alongside Dan Thomas and Paul Weston at Runway Studios in Westcott.

Matty says he is in a different place now versus 2021, and this album is focused more on wider societal issues. Episode One tackled the artist’s first-hand experiences of dealing with how suicide had affected him and his family, plus the wider impact of mental health struggles.

This time he has been writing about wider societal issues and other aspects of life.