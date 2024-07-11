Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning musical artist from Aylesbury has released his single.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Grant, better known as Chris Da Ambassada, has released G.O.D, his latest single recorded in London.

Originally from Jamaica, Chris has been connected to the county town for years, establishing himself as an acclaimed artist on the national stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016 he was shortlisted for a MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) the prestigious industry awards, which are given out on a BBC broadcast each year.

Chris Da Ambassada

He recorded his latest track with London record-spinner, DjShunz, and says the song is a is a vibrant blend of gratitude and thanksgiving.

Chris wrote the song himself, which has been produced by DaJourneyProduction. The musician, who won the Best Reggae Artist at the 2018 Premier Gospel Awards, references his belief in a high power in the song.

Listeners have praised the new track on social media "It's more than just a song; it's an experience," one fan said. "You can feel the gratitude in every verse and beat."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the Jamaican born artist released Place Of Change, a full length album, to celebrate its distribution he hosted an international launch party in Wembley.

He's an award winning artist

Chris described last year’s album as a exploration of motivation at a time of struggle. He was on the verge of giving up and felt close to giving up before the inspiration hit. It was said to showcase a deeper side of Chris Da Ambassada, in comparison to the renowned singer’s earlier work.

Aylesbury residents are told to stay tuned to local radio stations and streaming platforms to catch "G.O.D".