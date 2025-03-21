We bet that you’d look good - with one of the 60 Arctic Monkey’s items on auction

An auction of Arctic Monkeys’ official memorabilia is set to take place later this month.

The items come from the collection of former sound engineer and performer John Ashton.

The items include a flight case used by Alex Turner during the era of their debut album.

Arctic Monkeys fans might be tempted to save a little money before next payday, with the announcement that 60 pieces of official collectables are set for Auction this month.

Brilliant Auctions have teamed up with John Ashton , the long-time sound engineer for the band between 2005 to 2009 before becoming a member of the group from 2009 to 2012, to offer a ‘treasure trove’ of items for the most fervent fan of the Sheffield group.

60 pieces of memorabilia from the Artic Monkeys early years are set to go to auction in late March 2025. | Getty Images/Brilliant Auctions/John Ashton

Speaking about the auction, Ashton remarked: "I’ve loved having these items around as a reminder of my time with the Monkeys, just as the band was going stratospheric.

There are no old yellow bricks [a reference to Old Yellow Bricks ], but if you’re an Arctic Monkeys fan or an up-and-coming musician, I’m confident you’ll find something to take your fancy."

The auction includes items from the band’s hallowed debut work, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not , 2007’s Favourite Worst Nightmare and 2009’s Humbug , with Brilliant Auctions stating those lucky to win the auctions will be capturing “the energy and evolution of one of the UK’s most celebrated bands.”

What are some of the Arctic Monkeys items available for auction?

Of some of the high-value items going to auction, Alex Turner's flight case during the early years of Arctic Monkeys looks to be a much vaunted piece to collect from John Ashton's collection (right.) | Brilliant Auctions/John Ashton

The items up for auction include signed gig posters, t-shirts including exclusive designs which were never retailed, amplifiers, a guitar, effects and guitar pedals.

The crowning piece of the auction however looks to be a flight case used by Alex Turner bearing the original logo of the band from their Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not era - a must for long-time Arctic Monkeys fans or music historians.

How can I bid on items as part of the Arctic Monkeys auction?

The auction is set to take place on March 27 at 5.30pm through online bidding sites such as Easylive and Bidspirit ; but registration is essential and can be undertaken by visiting Brilliant Auctions website before the sale begins.

Will you be looking at bidding for a piece of Arctic Monkeys history, or do you own a piece of music memorabilia that you’ll never part with yourself? Let us know your thoughts about this story by leaving a comment below.