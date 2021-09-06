The annual rock concert series, The Pepper Show, returns after an extended hiatus at the David Evans Court Theatre in Tring on 12 October.

Last year the pandemic prevented organisers from going ahead with the 32nd annual Pepper Show.

This term the week-long rock concert returns taking a five-day residency at the theatre, the final show is on Saturday 16 October.

Pepper Show

Money raised from the events goes to The Pepper Foundation, which raises money for children's hospices in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

A charity spokesperson says it has taken an almighty effort to ready this year's show during lockdowns and pandemic-affected restrictions.

In normal years bands and the cast would have rehearsed in-person since April, this term they are only starting to come together now.

As well as the five rock nights, the Pepper Show team will also perform one matinee.

The spokesperson added this year's set list includes hits from the past six decades.

Tickets are available online here.

All the funds raised from The Pepper Show help to fund the Children’s Hospice at Home Team, delivered by Rennie Grove Hospice Care, providing nursing care for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

The Children’s Hospice at Home service has provided 3,088 hours of clinical care to 67 local families, making 738 visits and taking 3,607 phone calls from families in need.

Vulnerable children have been able to access the specialist care they need in the safety and comfort of their own homes.

This service is free of charge to the families using it, and is funded entirely by donations and events such as the Pepper Show.