500 vehicles expected for return of popular annual Chearsley Classic and Vintage show
Chearsley Classic and Vintage Show returns on September 14 at the Chearsley Cricket Ground on Winchendon Road.
Event organisers are expecting to have around 500 vehicles to showcase on the day. Entry to the event is once again free and money raised from the funday will go towards local charities.
So far, over 250 vehicle owners have already registered their cars for the event. Festivities get underway at 11am and visitors are reminded that parking for the event is also free.
As well as hundreds of classic cars, guests can check out a wide range of crafts and art stalls and trade stands.
Children’s entertainment acts will also be booked for the event, food and drink vendors will be on hand, and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight confirmed they will complete a ‘flypast’ during the afternoon.
An outdoor bar, barbeque, and specialist food trucks are among the refreshments on offer to visitors.
Awards will be given out during the show, including the two trophies in memory of two of the show’s great supporters, Fred Crawford and Keith Turnbull. One trophy is for the coolest car and will be decided by youngsters who attend the showcase.
Money raised at this year’s event will go towards Chearsley Cricket Club to support its junior and women’s teams. Other charities will be supported and those organisations will be announced nearer to event time.