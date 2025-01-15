2025 BAFTA Awards: nominees announced for this year's ceremony - as it happened
It’s set to be the biggest night in UK cinema, and in a few moments the nominees for the 2025 BAFTA Awards are set to be revealed.
With the nominations being streamed live on YouTube from 12:00pm GMT, join us for our live coverage as we find out who is tipped for Oscars glory after the first awards show of the 2025 Awards Season took place earlier this month - the Golden Globes.
Will Demi Moore continue her run of success after the release of The Substance, or will Oscar-favourite The Brutalist dominate proceedings this afternoon?
Join us as we find out who is up for awards at the BAFTAs, which is set to take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on February 16 2025.
LIVE: The 2025 BAFTA Awards nominations announced
Welcome one and all to our BAFTA 2025 nominees live blog
Well, we’re finally here - it’s time to find out who from the world of cinemas has been nominated for a BAFTA Award, with the nominees announced via YouTube from 12:00pm GMT.
Early favourites to pick up nominations so far include Adrian Brody and The Brutalist and Demi Moore for her role in The Substance.
But while we wait for the first announcement, who do you think is set to pick up a nomination this afternoon?
Anora and Dune II among the favourites according to YouTube
Those waiting patiently on YouTube in the live chat have already decided who should be nominated for awards - with Anora and Dune II particular favourites ahead of the nominations.
Anora was in late 2024 considered an Oscar favourite, however didn’t fare too well at the Golden Globes earlier this month; could that all change after the nominees are announced?
Will Sharpe and Mia McKennon-Bruce hosting the nomination show
You may recall Will Sharpe from his role in The White Lotus Season 2 - he’s on hand to present the nominations along with Mia. They pay tribute first and foremost to those affected by the California wildfires.
Nominees for outstading debut for a British writer, director or producer
- Luna Carmoon - Hoard
- Richard Peppiat - Kneecap
- Dev Patel - Monkey Man
- Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher and Balthazar de Ganay - Santosh
- Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
Best Original Screenplay nominees
- Anora - Sean Baker
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiat, Naoise O’Caireallain, Liam OG O Hannadiah, JJ O Dochartaigh
- A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
- The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Best Adapted Screenplay nominees
- A Complete Unknown - James Mangold, Jay Cocks
- Conclave - Peter Straughan
- Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys - Ramsell Ross, Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Machlan, John ‘Diving G’ Whitfield
Best Film not in an English Language nominees
- All We Imagine Is Light
- Emilia Perez
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
Best Children and Family Film nominees
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Director nominees
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune II
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Best Supporting Actress nominees
Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rosselini - Conclave
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Best Support Actor nominees
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best Actress nominees
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Saorise Ronan - The Outrun
Best Actor nominees
- Adrian Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Outstanding British Film nominees
- Bird
- Blitz
- Concave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Film nominees
... and finally....
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
... and those are your nominees!
That was pretty thick and fast to follow, but a couple of interesting names that have featured in the nominees.
Mikey Madison not only is up for an acting award, but she is one of those up for the BAFTA Rising Star award. Could she join the likes of Tom Holland, Tom Hardy and Kristin Stewart should she win the Rising Star gong?
Surprises from this year's nominations
So anyone found any of the nominations a surprise this year? While it’s great to see Wallace and Gromit receive flowers, it’s inclusion in the Outstanding British Film category is a surprise.
While animated films are celebrated at the BAFTAs, generally they are secluded in the Best Animated Film category. One of the most notable instances of an animated film winning outside the category is "Waltz with Bashir" (2008), an animated documentary that was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language.
Was Dune: Part Two robbed?
The discourse among those still in the live chat room on YouTube seems to be that Dune: Part Two was robbed, only picking up one nomination after this afternoons reveal.
Feel bad for Denis Villeneuve more than Timothy Chalamet though - Chalamet’s well received performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown has carried him through awards season so far, though it would appear many preferred him in Dune: Part Two than the biopic, which opens in Cinemas this Friday (January 17 2025)
