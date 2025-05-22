This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Chappell Roan lead the nominations at the 2025 AMAs

Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone lead the field ahead of the 2025 American Music Awards.

The event is set to feature a number of firsts - including three brand new catagories this year.

Here’s the full list of this year’s nominees alongside performances and presenters set to appear in Las Vegas next week.

There are some very familiar faces front and center this year, as the 2025 American Music Awards take place next week (May 26, 2025).

This year’s ceremony, held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada , marks the first time in the ceremony’s history that it has been held outside the Greater Los Angeles area. And that’s not the only change to this year’s event.

Three brand new categories have been added in 2025: Album of The Year, Song of The Year, and Social Song of the Year, all making their debuts at the ceremony.

Leading the nominations this year is Kendrick Lamar , who is nominated for no fewer than 10 awards, including the coveted Artist of the Year and Album of The Year for GNX . Post Malone follows closely with eight nominations, including being featured twice in the Collaboration of the Year shortlist – once for his work with Morgan Wallen on I Had Some Help , and again for his guest appearance on Taylor Swift’s single, Fortnight .

Chappell Roan’s meteoric rise in the music scene has earned her seven nominations, including Album of the Year and Favorite Female Pop Artist. Billie Eilish also has seven nominations, with her nod in the Favorite Touring Artist category possibly indicating what fans can expect when she tours the United Kingdom later this year .

The show, being held for the first time on Memorial Day (another first for 2025), will also feature performances by the likes of Benson Boone , Reneé Rapp, Janet Jackson (the recipient of this year’s Icon Award), and Rod Stewart (the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award). Jennifer Lopez is also on hosting duties, alongside a scheduled performance.

American Music Awards 2025 - full list of nominees

Kendrick Lamar continues his incredible 12 months with 10 nominations at this year’s American Music Awards | Getty Images

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx - Brat

Gracie Abrams - The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Hozier - Too Sweet

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Marshmello & Kane Brown - Miles on It

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT.

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Social Song of the Year

Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!

Djo - End of Beginning

Doechii - Anxiety

Lola Young - Messy

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Favourite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favourite Music Video

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Album

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx - Brat

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Favourite Pop Song

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Favourite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Favourite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey - Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Favourite Country Song

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph - High Road

Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You

Gunna - one of wun

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Tyler, The Creator - Chromakopia

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - TGIF

GloRilla & Sexyy Red - Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

Favourite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller - Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR - PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA - SOS Deluxe: LANA

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favourite R&B Song

Chris Brown - Residuals

Muni Long - Made for Me

SZA - Saturn

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Fuerza Regida - Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma - ÉXODO

Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P - INCÓMODO

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny - DtMF

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj - Gata Only

KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda

Shakira - Soltera

Favourite Rock Artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

Favourite Rock Album

Hozier - Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel - 9 lives

The Marías - Submarine

Twenty One Pilots - Clancy

Zach Bryan - The Great American Bar Scene

Favourite Rock Song

Green Day - Dilemma

Hozier - Too Sweet

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Zach Bryan - Pink Skies

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Favourite K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

American Music Awards 2025 - list of performances and presenters

Performances

Benson Boone

Blake Shelton

Gloria Estefan

Gwen Stefani

Janet Jackson

Jennifer Lopez

Lainey Wilson

Reneé Rapp

Rod Stewart

Presenters

Alix Earle

Cara Delevingne

Ciara

Dan + Shay

Dylan Efron

Jordan Chiles

Kai Cenat

Megan Moroney

Nikki Glaser

Shaboozey

Tiffany Haddish

Wayne Brady

