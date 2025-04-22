Where was Andor filmed? Disney Plus filming locations and if you can visit them
- Andor returns for its final season on Disney Plus.
- The show was shot in a studio and on location.
- But where did filming take place for the Star Wars show?
Star Wars may take place in a galaxy far, far away but the filming locations often take place much closer to home. The Andor film crews have been spotted at spots across the UK and in Europe over the years.
The final season of the acclaimed Rogue One prequel will premiere very soon - but find out why viewers outside North America have to wait longer. Three episodes will be released each week, Disney has confirmed.
But where was the acclaimed show filmed? Here’s all you need to know:
Where was Andor filmed - and can you visit?
The show has been shot in a mixture of studios and on location in the UK - as well as Europe. We’ve pulled together some of the places where film crews have been spotted for the second season.
Andor season two filming locations
Winspit quarry - Dorset
This site near Worth Matravers in Dorset was used for the scenes of Saw Gerrera’s (Forest Whitaker) base. Filming took place in spring 2023.
Xàtiva Castle - Xàtiva, Spain
Dating back centuries, this historic site in the countryside of the Valencian province of Spain was used for filming in Andor season two. Film Valencia reports that some of the scenes filmed in Xàtiva are used for a “kind of intergalactic black market”.
Xàtiva Castle is a tourist location and can be visited, the closest airports include Valencia Airport and Alicante Airport.
City of Arts and Sciences - Valencia, Spain
The Andor crews also filmed in the city of Valencia itself at the iconic City of Arts and Sciences. The futuristic-looking tourist destination and has been issued in many films and shows - including Westworld and Doctor Who.
The City of Arts and Sciences can be visited and explored - I myself have been and it is well worth a visit, if you are in Valencia. You can fly direct to Valencia airport or land at Alicante Airport and drive to the city.
For the first season, filming took place at places like Pinewood Studios, Cleveleys in Lancashire, the Barbican Centre in London and more.
