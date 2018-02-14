5 things to do in Aylesbury

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Aylesbury.

1 Theatre

The Jungle Book, Wycombe Swan, Tuesday February 20 - Saturday February 24

An exciting new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s family classic which is packed with memorable characters, new songs and brilliant storytelling. Mowgli the man cub battles for survival in a coming of age story about a boy raised by wolves in the jungle. With the help of his animal friends, including Bagheera the panther, Baloo the bear and Kaa the python, Mowgli outwits the cruel and powerful tiger, Shere Khan, and learns the law of the jungle. Performances are at various times including matinees and evenings. Tickets £20 - £32, discounts available. Suitable for five plus. Box office 01494 512000.

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

2 Music

Storm Warning and Friends, Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday February 16

Perennial favourites Storm Warning (pictured in circle right) are back in Aylesbury for the latest Blues Night at the Limelight, following a string of successful gigs across the country. The guys have earned a reputation as one of the UK’s best and most individual blues bands, with the vocals and blues harp of Son Maxwell and the sublime guitar playing of hugely talented Bob Moore. Tickets £10 in advance, £12 on the door. Box office 01296 424332.

www.qpc.org

3 Half term

Love Your Pets, Green Dragon Eco Farm, Hogshaw, now through to Sunday February 18

Year round, Green Dragon celebrates the animals in its care from the rare breeds farm animals to those in Pets’ Corner. During half term there is a special Love Your Pets theme. Staff are hosting a variety of educational and fun experiences including Q&A sessions and pet care workshops and encounters. Last year, exotic pets were introduced to the farm. Farm admission applies. Adults £8, children £7. For more details call 01296 670444 or visit the website:

www.greendragonecofarm.co.uk

4 Music at Lunchtime

Bukolika Piano Trio, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

A trio comprising three friends from Poland, Anna Szalucka, piano; Roma Tic, violin; and Joanna Gutowska, cello (pictured above). The programme consists of two works by the short lived, talented Lili Boulanger, D’un soir triste and the extended D’un matin de printemps, perhaps better known in their orchestral guises, and the great Schubert E flat Trio. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

5 Pantomime

Cinderella, Cheddington Village Hall, 7.30pm Friday February 16, 2pm and 6pm Saturday February 17, 2pm Sunday February 18

It is 27 years since the then newly formed Cheddington Pantomime Group performed its first panto, Cinderella. Since then the group has performed many shows, but this week members return to their roots with a return visit to Cinderella. The script is different, written by Nick Russon and Ian Gower, but still with the traditional pantomime story favourites including the evil stepmother, the ugly sisters, Buttons, the Fairy Godmother and, of course, Cinders and her prince. Tickets cost £11 for adults £9 for children. Available online from:

www.cheddingtonpanto.com

