5 things to do in Aylesbury

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in Aylesbury

1 Tribute

Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook, New Theatre, Oxford, 7.30pm Saturday February 10

When X Factor finalist Katie Markham was selected by Adele to appear in the BBC Adele Special presented by Graham Norton, she never dreamed she would sing live with her idol and launch a brand new UK touring show all within a year. As part of the BBC special Katie got to perform live with Adele on stage in London and now she has been selected to perform as the lead role in Someone Like You - an immaculate concert production that recreates the magic of Adele’s music from the three hit albums 19, 21 and 25. The show includes the smash hits Chasing Pavements, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep, Hello and the multi million seller Skyfall. Tickets £22.50. Box office 0844 871 3020.

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

2 Valentine’s Day

Dog friendly stay, Stoke Place country house hotel, Stoke Poges, Valentine’s Day weekend

Stoke Place has launched a very special Valentine’s Day package for those who are torn between taking their partner away and leaving their canine friend at home. At Stoke Place, a Grade II listed 17th century Queen Anne mansion, 14 of the bedrooms can accommodate dogs, and the 26 acres of grounds provide perfect dog walking opportunities. Dog owners can dine with their canine friend in the beautiful Butterfly Bar. Valentine’s Day weekend bedrooms start at £155 with an additional £30 cleaning charge for those staying with dogs. Full information online:

www.thecairncollection.co.uk/hotels/stoke-place

3 Genealogy

Bucks Genealogical Society, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2pm Saturday February 10

Could your ancestor vote? The mysteries of the 40 shilling men and ten pounders, potwallopers, rotten boroughs, the bent election, the day the man in the moon came down with bribes, through suffragettes and universal suffrage at last. All this explained by Eve McLaughlin. Entrance free to members, £1 for non members. Refreshments available for a small charge. Doors open at 2pm for research, advice and chat. The talk starts at 2.30pm.

www.bucksgs.org.uk

4 Music

Winter Warmer, The Radcliffe Centre, Church Street, Buckingham, 7.30pm Saturday February 10

Members of the Orchestra of Stowe Opera welcome you to an evening of music to banish the winter blues. Leader Charles Sewart, conductor Robert Secret, Celia Robert (flute) and Julian Metzger (cello, pictured above) present a programme including Johan Svendsen, Two Swedish Folk Melodies Op. 27; Haydn, Cello Concerto in D major; Gluck, Dance of the Blessed Spirits; Bruch, Andante sostenuto; and Haydn, Symphony No 6 Le Matin. Tickets £15, under 18s £5, available from The Old Gaol or online:

www.buckinghamsummerfestival.org

5 Valentine’s Day

Manor Restaurant, Waddesdon, 7.30 - 11.30pm Wednesday February 14

Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with a glass of Nyetimber sparkling wine and a delicious three course dinner in the beautiful manor restaurant at Waddesdon (manor pictured above). £55 per person. Booking essential. Call 01296 820414 or book online:

www.waddesdon.org.uk/whats-on

