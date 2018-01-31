5 things to do in Aylesbury

Here is our guide to some of the events in and around Aylesbury coming up this week

1 Theatre

Hervey at the Court of George II, The Players Theatre, Thame, 7.45pm Friday February 2

Hervey is a one man show written and performed by actor and novelist A P Waxkirsh. The year is 1737, a bad one for the royal family. King George II and Queen Caroline loathe their son and heir, the Prince of Wales. He, in turn, loathes them back. Fanning the flames of this bitter feud is the Queen’s vice-chamberlain, the witty and vicious Lord Hervey, whose uninhibited reminiscences provide a wickedly entertaining picture of Georgian life at the top. Tickets £10, available from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

2 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Girls In The Magnesium Dress consists of Anna Quiroga, harp, and Valentina Scheldhofen Ciardelli, double bass. Frank Zappa fans will note the name with interest. Well the girls are Zappa fans and love Mozart too. Anna, from Spain, and Valentina, from Italy, came together at LSO rehearsals and fell in love with the sounds produced by this extraordinary combination. Totally intriguing - one not to miss. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

3 Theatre

Sweet Charity, Oxford Playhouse, tonight through to Saturday February 3

An all singing, all dancing show from the University of Oxford student theatre company Halfwit Theatre. Transporting audiences to the glamorous world of swinging Sixites New York where the gullible and guileless dance hostess Charity Hope Valentine is dazzled by the lights of the Big Apple. Always giving her heart to the wrong man, the quirky, eternally optimistic Charity must learn to find strength and happiness within herself. Age guideline eight plus. Performance times vary. Tickets £10 to £20. Box office 01865 305305 or book online:

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

4 Music

Aylesbury Symphony Orchestra performing music to a live performance of Metropolis, Aylesbury Vale Academy, 4pm Sunday February 4

The 1927 sci-fi film, directed by Fritz Lang, has influenced many artists, notably Queen’s video for Radio Ga Ga which featured footage from the film; Madonna’s costume and sets for her Express Yourself video; and Lady Gaga has drawn inspiration from the film several times. It is also rated in the Top Six films of the silent era, and was one of the most expensive movies made at that time, using more than 37,000 extras. The story presents a highly stylized futuristic city where a beautiful and cultured utopia exists above a bleak underworld populated by mistreated workers. The score is written by German composer Gottfried Huppertz and draws inspiration from Wagner and Strauss. ASO conductor Ben Palmer has made a speciality of conducting films live to screen. Tickets £15, available online:

www.aylesburyorchestra.co.uk

5 Theatre

The Kite Runner, Oxford Playhouse, Monday February 5 - Saturday February 10

Powerful story of friendship. Tickets from £10. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse,com

