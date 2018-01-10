5 things to do in Aylesbury

Here is our guide to some of the events in Aylesbury and beyond.

1 Genealogy

Dark Gentlemen of the Road, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2pm Saturday January 13

Bucks Genealogical Society host the meeting with the talk given by Steve Wright of the Romany and Traveller Family History Society. For centuries caravans of travelling gypsies came round to villages and towns, fixing broken pots and pans or mending clocks, selling clothes pegs and baskets or trading horses and selling medicines and telling fortunes. Doors open at 2pm for research advice and chat, the talk starts at 2.30pm. BGS members free entry, non members are welcome, entry charge £1. The society shop will be available for the purchase of helpful books such as the McLaughlin Guides for family historians as well as many other publications.

www.bucksgs.org.uk

2Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

The Ridgeway Ensemble launch 2018 with From Salon to Cabaret, an enjoyable and potent potpourri of music and words from the salons of the 19th century, and the cabarets of Vienna and Berlin and cafes of Paris in the last century. The Ridgeway (Judith Sheridan, voice; Margaret Richards, cello; Daniel King Smith, piano) bring their magic touch to this nostalgic, light hearted and tuneful repertoire of the familiar and less well known: Gounod, Faure, Bernstein, Britten, Gershwin, Piaf and others. Notes and sung texts will be included in the handout. Admission £4, 18s and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

3 Offbeat applications

Oxford Playhouse and Arts at the Old Fire Station, apply now

Anyone wishing to take part in the third festival showcasing the best of fringe theatre in nine action packed days during June needs to get their application in now. The deadline for applications is Tuesday January 30. To apply, visit:

www.offbeatoxford.co.uk/apply

4 Auditions

Murdered to Death, Thame Players, audition 7.45pm tonight (Wednesday)

This spoof comedy with a Jane Marple character, and Inspector Clouseau character, fake accents and the poor police constable who gets shot - twice - has a cast consisting of five males and five females of assorted ages from 20s through to 60s. The play will be performed at 7.45pm Tuesday, May 8, to Saturday, May 12. Anyone wishing to take part in the auditions tonight should go along to the Thame Players theatre off the High Street.

www.thameplayers.co.uk

5 Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof, Oxford Playhouse, 7.30pm Monday January 15 through to Saturday January 20

A joyous evening of song from one of the regions leading non-professional performance companies, the award winning Oxford Operatic Society. The story follows Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman who lives in a small Ukrainian village with his sharp tongued wife and their strong minded daughters who wish to marry for love. Taking the iconic lead role of Tevye is Steve Mellin. Featuring hits If I Were A Rich Man, Matchmaker and Sunrise Sunset. Tickets start at £10. There is an additional matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday. Age guideline 10+. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com