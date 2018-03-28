5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury Vale area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in the local area this week.

1 Musical

Fat Friends, Milton Keynes Theatre, 7.30pm Monday March 5 - Saturday March 10 with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday

Starring Jodie Prenger, Sam Bailey, Natasha Hamilton, Natalie Anderson, Kevin Kennedy and Joel Montague, this is the musical stage version of Kay Mellor’s popular television series. With all the familiar characters (pictured above by Helen Maybanks), lovelorn Lauren puts the members of Super Slimmers through their Zumba paces whilst Kelly fantasises about fitting into the wedding dress of her dreams. Tickets from £16.50. Call 0844 871 7652 or

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



2 Theatre

Mindgame, Wycombe Swan, 7.30pm Wednesday March 7 - Saturday March 10 with additional 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday

A mind blowing psychological thriller from the pen of Anthony Horowitz, creator of Foyle’s War, Alex Rider and new Sherlock Holmes and James Bond novels. When Mark Styler, a writer of glossy true crime paperbacks, tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer, he has no idea what he’s walking into. First he has to get past Dr Farquhar, the head of Fairfields, the asylum where Easterman is kept. Tickets from £17. Box office 01494 512000 or book online:

www.wycombeswan.co.uk



3 Art

Pop Up Art Weekend, Chiltern MS Centre, Oakwood Close, Wendover, 10am-5pm Saturday March 3 and 10.30am-4pm Sunday March 4

Celebrating every facet of the arts, entry is free and all the artwork is available to purchase. The exhibitors will include painters, photographers, sculptors, iron castors and there will be live demonstrations. The weekend is supported by Michael Anthony Estate Agents and it is hoped to raise funds for the centre.

www.chilternsmscentre.org



4 Conversation

Hugh Grant, Oxford Playhouse, 7pm Sunday March 4

Award winning actor, producer and campaigner Hugh Grant (pictured) takes to the Playhouse stage for one night to discuss his life, career and battles with the press. This special one off evening is presented by Oxford Playhouse and Hacked Off, the campaign for a free and accountable press. As well as starring in hit films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hall and Love Actually, Hugh’s personal life has been a target for the British press. He recently settled a phone hacking damages claims and has campaigned for Hacked Off ever since. Tickets £30. Box office 01865 305305 or book online:

www.oxfordplayhouse.com



5 Theatre

No Such Thing As A Fish, Oxford Playhouse, 7.30pm Wednesday March 7

The top fact finding elves from television’s QI are bringing an evening of the most bizarre, extraordinary and hilarious facts known to man to the Playhouse stage. The award winning podcast No Such Thing As A Fish is downloaded 1.2 million times a week, making it one of iTune’s top 10 most downloaded podcasts of 2016 and has its own spin off topical BBC2 television series No Such Thing As The News. The evening promises to be a rather informative and peculiarly wonderful event. Tickets £20. Age guideline 14+ Box office 01865 305305 or book online:

www.oxfordplayhouse.com