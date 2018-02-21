5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury Vale area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Aylesbury area this week

1 Gardening lecture

Green and Pleasant Lands, Monks Risborough C of E Primary School, Peters Lane, Monks Risborough, 7.30pm for 8pm Wednesday February 28

A lecture by gardening historian Joanne Kidd on a history of British gardens from the Romans to present day. Entry £8 includes a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink. Tickets available from Sally’s Sewing Box, Duke Street, Princes Risborough or online:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-dunstans-church

2 Deadline for Open Mic

Live In The Park , Vale Park, Aylesbury, deadline for applications is Friday February 23

Talented performers needing a break to hit the local music scene are invited to apply for an Open Mic competition to win a place to perform at Live In The Park on Saturday August 25. The Open Mic competitions will be held at Shoot Aylesbury on Thursday March 15 to find a band to perform on the mainstage, and on Thursday March 22 to find an acoustic act for the second stage. All genres, styles and ages are welcome to apply. You just need to be able to provide 30 minutes of material (original, covers or a combination) suitable for a large outdoor music festival. Last year over 11,500 people went to Live In The Park so it is a fantastic opportunity to get your name on the local music scene. The competition is open to all local performers who have not performed at the event since 2013 and who live within a 20-mile radius of the town. Full terms and conditions, along with the application are available on the Aylesbury Town Council website:

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

3 Floristry

Aylesbury Flower Club, Aylesbury Grammar School, Walton Road, 7pm for prompt 7.30pm start Monday February 26

The theme for this month’s demonstration is Celebrations by Kerri Walker. Tea and coffee are available on arrival, the demonstration lasts about one and a half hours, and the arrangements are raffled at the end. There is an entrance fee for non-members.

www.nafas.org.uk/clubs/aylesbury-flower-club

4 Comedy

Up ‘n’ Under, Oxford Playhouse, 7.30pm Tuesday

February 27

A cast of deaf and hearing actors, using British Sign Language and spoken English, present John Godber’s comedy in partnership with England Deaf Rugby Union. The Wheatsheaf Arms rugby team, the laughing stock of Castleford’s Amateur Rugby League Seven-a-Side tournament, have never won a game, don’t have seven players and spend more time in the pub than on the pitch. With just five weeks to go, hero coach Arthur has to convince them they can beat the mighty Cobbler’s Arms, but first he has to work out how to communicate with them. Tickets from £10 to £22. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

5 Music at Lunchtime

Filippo De Bari and Giulia Semerano, piano-four hands, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Two Italian musicians pursuing active careers as soloists and as a duo. Their programme will include perhaps the greatest of all works for piano-four hands, Schubert’s F minor Fantasy. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

