5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area this week

Here is our guide to some of the events in and around the Aylesbury area this week.

1 Literature

WhizzFizzFestival, Aylesbury town centre, Saturday June 30

The annual festival of children’s art and literature, inspired by Roald Dahl (pictured above by Derek Pelling Photography) brings the town to life with a riot of colour and music, with many events free to attend. This year’s giant puppet parade of school children through the town centre will have over 650 participants followed by a selection of fizztastic events across the town centre including a Neverland cream tea party in the garden of Bucks County Museum, top celebrities (including Dame Darcey Bussell, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Tony Hadley), authors David Solomons, Steve Antony, Andrew Clover and Andy Riley, and a fancy dress competition. For full details of the festival, and to book tickets for some of the events see:

www.whizzfizzfest.org

2 Circus

Circa Tsuica, Oxpens Meadow, Oxford, 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday June 29, and 3pm Saturday June 30

Now or Never is a collaboration between the French contemporary circus company Circa Tsuica with nine young musicians from the Oxfordshire Dixieland Jazz Band in an exhilarating fusion of stunning acrobatics and funky brass rhythms where acrobats, musicians and audiences all play their part. As the party begins, the performers mingle with the crowd, making and sharing Breton crepes, before they launch into a feast of music and circus. The acrobat musicians fly, fling and swing across the tent on trapezes, tightropes, Cyr wheels, trick bicycles, trampolines and see-saws. Age guideline five plus. Tickets £18, discounts available. Box office 01865 305305 or book online at:

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

3 Seaside

Aylesbury on Sea, Kingsbury, 11am - 4pm Sunday July 1

There may not be miles of golden sand or the sound of crashing waves in the Vale, but Aylesbury Town Council is bringing palm trees to climb, donkeys to ride, sand pits to play in, a performance of Wind in the Willows to watch, teacups to ride in, singing to enjoy, deck chairs to relax in, a gyroscope to spin you, a caricaturist to pose for and a visiting family out for a ‘Jolly Holiday’ who will have you in stitches, when Aylesbury on Sea returns to the town. On top of all this seaside fun there will be face painting, balloon modelling, make and take crafts and a wide range of games to play. The event is entirely free. Refreshments will be available to buy from a wide variety of restaurants, cafes and bars around the venue, plus The Works will be on site selling from their ice cream bike. For more information:

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

4 Music

Pitstone & Ivinghoe Summer Festival, The Big Top, Pitstone Rec, 7.30pm - 1am

Housemouse presents the Summer of Love Ibiza Club Night. 18+ only, Tickets £20. Further details and tickets:

www.events-pi.com

5 Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Anyssa Newmann, born in California and currently based in London, is a concert and chamber pianist, musicologist and a specialist in the films of Ingmar Bergman. She is also a Bach specialist. Admission £5, 18 and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk