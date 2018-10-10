5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around the Aylesbury area this week.

1 Theatre

Joanna Lumley On Tour - It’s All About Me, New Theatre, Oxford, 7.30pm Wednesday October 17

The actress has embarked on her first live tour to talk through her adventures from a career spanning more than four decades. She will be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put to Joanna questions from the audience making each show unique. Her stories will include tales of her life in London in the Swinging Sixties as a model before becoming an actress and appearing in Coronation Street, On The Buses, Dracula and as a brainwashed Bond Girl in Blofeld’s lair in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Her breakthrough role was as Purdey in The New Avengers before starring as Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous where she became a degenerate role-model for a generation. She has also become known for her travel adventures and activism. Tickets £33.65 to £64.65. Box office 0844 8713020 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

2 Guided tour

Midsomer Tour and Junction, Thame and Chinnor, 2pm Sunday October 14

A special double package of fun for fans of Midsomer Murders. Visit locations in Thame and Chinnor used in the television series. The guided walking tour starts from Thame Museum in the High Street and lasts about one-and-a-half hours. Visitors can then make their way to Chinnor Station, which became Holm Lane Junction in the Death in a Chocolate Box episode, for the 4.30pm steam train departure, which includes an on board cream tea. The Midsomer adventure ends at approximately 5.30pm. Please note, there is no public transport between Thame and Chinnor on Sundays between the two locations, so visitors will require their car. Parking is free in both Thame town centre and at Chinnor railway station. The special joint ticket price is £25 and can be booked online:

www.chinnorrailway.co.uk

3 Music

Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour, Live Screen at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday October 12 and 3pm Sunday October 14

A live screen production showing Sir Cliff’s concert as it happens direct from Manchester Bridgewater Hall on Friday, with an encore screening on Sunday afternoon in celebration of his 78th birthday. The only British pop artist to have number one hits in every decade from the Fifties through to the end of the 20th century including Devil Woman, Miss You Nights and his best loved Christmas songs. Tickets £14.85. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

4 Music

Boodlum Band, Thame Players Theatre, 7.45pm Friday October 12

A unique mix of comedy and musical chaos featuring a playlist of rock anthems, old time songs and pop parodies that include Abba’s ‘Did You Hear Our Drums in Nando’s?’ and The Eagles’ ‘Welcome To The Travelodge in Bournemouth’. Tickets £10, concessions £9 from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or online at:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

5 Family history

Buckinghamshire Genealogical Society, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2pm Saturday October 13

If your ancestor is missing from records they may be on the Nonconformist register. Talk starts at 2.30pm. Non members welcome, £1.

www.bucksgs.org.uk