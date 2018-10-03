5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around the Aylesbury this week

1 Music

Andante Live present Blowin’ In The Wind, Thame Players Theatre, Nelson Street, 7.45pm Friday, October 5

Combining the vocal harmonies of Vee Sweeney and Mark Rowson, 16 instruments between them and outstanding musicianship, they perform an uplifting and inspiring show, taking the audience back to the era of Peace, Protest and Love. The evening includes uniquely arranged classic songs including Mr Tambourine Man, Imagine, The Night They Drove Ol’ Dixie Down, Big Yellow Taxi, The Sound of Silence and All You Need Is Love. Tickets £12 from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call the box office 01844 217228 or online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

2 Art

Drawn to the Chilterns, Pavilion Gallery, Chenies Manor, 2pm-5pm today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday)

Artist Wendy Lewis (pictured above) presents an exhibition of 10 large water colour pictures and prints with a light-hearted and unusual take on fascinating characters, historic and famous people, who have lived in the beautiful Chilterns. Prints will be available to purchase, by cheque and cash payment only. The originals will be moving on to be displayed at other venues. The exhibition at Chenies will also continue on Wednesday, October 10 and Thursday, October 11.

www.cheniesmanorhouse.co.uk

3 Music

National Youth Jazz Orchestra, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe, 7.30pm Sunday, October 7

The astounding National Youth Jazz Orchestra perform alongside the local Youth Big Band and Stowe School Big Band to form an ensemble that will see youth music playing at its very best. Join in for a toe- tapping evening of superb jazz. Running time is two hours including an interval. Tickets £13, concessions and members £10, under 16s £6. Box office 01280 825710 or book online:

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

4 Theatre

A Tomb With A View, Winslow Public Hall, Elmfields Gate, 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday), Friday October 5 and Saturday October 6

Winslow Players present a cracking murder mystery with quite a few laughs for good measure. It’s set in as sinister an old library as one is ever likely to come across, presided over by a portrait of a grim faced, mad eyed old man. There, a dusty lawyer reads a will (involving some millions of pounds) to an equally sinister family, one member of which has werewolf tendencies, another wanders around in a toga of Julius Caesar and a third member is a gentle old lady who plants more than seeds in her flower beds. By the third act, there are more corpses than live members left in the cast and then there’s a sympathetic nurse and the author of romantic novels. Are they all what they seem? All is revealed as the plot twists and turns to its surprising conclusion. Tickets £7 Thursday, £9 Friday and Saturday, available from Costume Crazy Fancy Dress in Winslow or call 01296 712728.

www.winslowplayers.co.uk

5 Music

Aylesbury Lunchtime Music, Church of St Mary the Virgin, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Harpist Gwenllian will present a varied and stunning selection including Elias Parish-Alvars, Andre Caplet, Liszt and Debussy. Admission £5, 18 and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

