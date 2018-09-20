5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around the Aylesbury area

1 Floristry

Aylesbury Flower Club, Aylesbury Grammar School, Walton Street, 7pm Monday September 24

This month’s demonstration is My Life With Flowers by Carol Blighton. The doors open at 7pm, tea and coffee is available on arrival. The demonstration will start at 7.30pm and lasts about one-and-a-half hours after which time the arrangements will be raffled. Everyone is welcome, there is an entrance fee for non members.

www.nafas.org.uk/clubs/aylesbury-flower-club

2 Literature

Milton Keynes Literary Festival, The Holiday Inn, Central Milton Keynes, Friday September 21 through to Monday September 24

Celebrating everything bookish or wordy, the festival returns for its second year with an impressive line up of authors, poets and performers. Readers and theatre goers will recognise bestselling authors Mark Haddon, Stella Duffy, Adam Mars-Jones and Bryony Lavery. Fans of performance poetry will be able to see modern icons Lemn Sissay and Hollie McNish, and budding writers will be able to sharpen their skills with the Open University’s creative writing team. All are welcome to mingle with the literary crowd, get books signed or take part in a workshop to become wordsmiths themselves. Local talent will be present too, including translator Joe Laredo, best selling crime author Adam Croft and children’s book designer and writer Kate Milner. As well as all this there are storytelling performances and workshops, an LGBT literary salon and the breakfast launch of MK Foodbank’s heartfelt anthology, Tales From The Foodbank. For full programme information and tickets visit:

www.mklitfest.org

3 Music

Steven Mead - world renowned euphonium soloist, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe School, 7pm Saturday September 22

During the concert Steven will perform a number of solo items and will be accompanied by the Brackley & District Band led by a former pupil of his, Micah Parsons, as well as brass musicians from Stowe School. Tickets £12, concessions £10 available from 01280 825710 or online:

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

4Music

Aylesbury Lunchtime Music, Church of St Mary the Virgin, 12.45pm today (Thursday)

German-Czech pianist Bela Hartmann returns to St Mary’s with a striking programme. It begins with Mozart’s A minor Rondo K511 followed by a Schubert movement from an abandoned sonata, Allegro moderato in F sharp minor D571. Bela will also perform work from German composer Jorg Widmann and Beethoven. Admission £5, 18 and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

5 Theatre

Thriller Live, New Theatre, Oxford, 7.30pm today (Thursday) and Friday, 4pm and 8pm Saturday September 22

This spectacular show takes the audience on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael Jackson’s musical history. With over two hours of non stop hits paying homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves. Featuring ABC, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad and Thriller. Tickets from £28.15, box office 0844 871 3020 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

