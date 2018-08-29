5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Aylesbury this week.

1 Afternoon tea

Poupon’s Tea, Manor Restaurant, Waddesdon, noon - 4.15pm Wednesdays to Sundays and Bank Holidays and school holidays until October 28

The Poupon’s Children’s Afternoon Tea is inspired by Baron Ferdinand’s beloved black poodle and features savoury pizza slices, caramel biscuits, poodle sandwiches and paw print raspberry and vanilla ice lollies. Price £15 for children. Adult afternoon tea of savoury treats and sweet fancies £20.50, or £25 with the addition of a glass of sparkling wine. Normal grounds admission applies. Book on 01296 820414 or online:

www.waddesdon.org.uk

2 Country agricultural show

Bucks County Show, Weedon Park, near Aylesbury, 8am - 6pm tomorrow (Thursday )

One of the largest one-day agricultural shows in the country, agriculture is still regarded as the backbone of this show and entries in both cattle and sheep classes are expected to be as good as ever. There is plenty for all ages to enjoy at the show, including home and garden classes, vintage tractors, country pursuits and main ring attractions that include the Metropolitan Mounted Police Activity Ride and the Royal Artillery Band. New this year are giant tortoises plus old favourites, The Sheep Show and a large equestrian section. Show day entry prices are £17 adults with discounts for children, seniors and groups. A free bus service will run from Station Way in Aylesbury to the show ground from 9.30am and the show organisers encourage as many people as possible to use the bus service to help alleviate traffic congestion. Entry tickets to the show include free parking and are cheaper if bought in advance from selected outlets or online:

www.buckscountyshow.co.uk

3 Chilli

Chilli Fest, Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 5pm Saturday September 1 and Sunday September 2

Turn up the heat at the manor’s annual chilli festival with some of the country’s best loved independent traders. Throughout the weekend there will be live music, family fun and children’s craft activities as well as the opportunity to walk around the gardens and explore the house. Free entry with grounds admission.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

4 Comedy

Bring Your Own Baby, Old Town Hall, High Wycombe, noon, Wednesday September 5

A unique concept where parents with babies under one can watch adult comedy. Soft floor covering, toys and buggy parking are provided. Loneliness and depression can affect many new parents, which is why the producers of this show have created something to help parents feel like themselves, get out of the house and have a much needed laugh. Resident MC is comedian and comedy teacher Logan Murray. Tickets are £13 on the door or £11 in advance. Box office 01494 512000 or book online:

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

5 School holiday fun

Quacker Duck Trail, Market Square, Aylesbury, 11am - 3pm tomorrow (Thursday)

The return of the popular Quacker Duck Trail will take place around a variety of town centre businesses. The fun trail is free to take part in and entry forms will be available from Hale Leys shopping centre, The Works and Lil Riders on the High Street. A bubble wizard will add colour, magic and enchantment to the day with a performance in the Market Square.

www.visitaylesbury.co.uk

