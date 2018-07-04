5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Aylesbury this week.

1 Musical

An Officer and A Gentleman, Milton Keynes Theatre, 7.30pm Monday July 9 - Saturday July 14 with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday

This brand new musical is based on the 1982 Oscar winning film starring Richard Gere that tells the story of Zack Mayo who is in training to become a US Navy Pilot. When Zack rolls into boot camp with a bit too much of a swagger, drill sergeant Foley doesn’t make life easy for him. But when Zack falls in love with local girl Paula Pokrifki and tragedy befalls his friend and fellow candidate, Zack realises the importance of love and friendship. Tickets from £19.40. Box office 0844 871 7652 or online:

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

2 Music

Busk for Bucks Mind, Dukes, Aylesbury, 5.30pm till late Friday July 6

This benefit gig aims to raise vital funds for Buckinghamshire Mind’s mental health services. Headline band is the hugely popular El Bronson (pictured in circle, right) and the event also features a host of local musical talent, both acoustic and electric, including Nightjar, Harry Quinn and Roisin Johnston. Tickets £10 on the door or £8 in advance from:

www.wegottickets.com/event/434085

3 Musical

Jersey Boys, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm now through to Saturday July 14, with additional 2.30pm matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays

This incredibly popular show telling the true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons (pictured above by Brinkhoff and M+ Agenbury)returns to the Waterside for a two week stint featuring hit after legendary hit including Beggin’, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby and Big Girls Don’t Cry. Lewis Griffiths, who we recently featured in an exclusive interview for GO, returns to the role of Nick Massi, which he played on the last UK tour of Jersey Boys. Tickets from £20. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

4 Puppets

Tales from the Puppeteer, Chiltern Open Air Museum, Chalfont St Giles, 10am - 5pm Saturday July 7 and Sunday July 8

Enjoy a weekend of puppet shows and storytelling. During this family event Paul Batten of Theatre Arts will use puppets, changing scenery, music and sound effects to perform a magical story based on the legend of the Lambton worm. There will be storytelling in the museum’s Arborfield barn and a chance to test your creative skills by making your own puppet theatre to take home. Adults £10.50, concessions £9.50, children £6.50, under fours free, family tickets from £22. Further details online:

www.coam.org.uk

5 Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

The Aurora Trio (Emma Halnan, flute; Jordan Sian, viola; and Heather Wrighton, harp) was founded in 2012 at the Royal Academy of Music and has become a national delight and has visited St Mary’s several times, although this is Jordan’s first visit as the new violinist. The programme will be mixed including Luciano Berio’s Sequenza for solo flute. Admission £5, under 18s free. Includes a programme.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk