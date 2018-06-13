5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Aylesbury this week

1 Gardens

Hardwick Open Gardens, 2pm Sunday June 17

Taking place on Father’s Day, there will be more than eight gardens open until 6pm, and all proceeds will be donated to Florence Nightingale Hospice. Programmes will be available for a donation on the village green in front of St Mary’s Church. Teas and home made cakes will be served in the church until 5pm and a free Pimm’s, courtesy of Ben Groves, landlord of The Bell at Hardwick, will be served on production of the programme.

2 Father’s Day

Soapbox Derby, Whitehill Park, Aylesbury HP19 8EN, 11am - until approximately 3pm, Sunday June 17

Great fun for dads and their families. Thirty karts will take part in Aylesbury’s fourth Soapbox Derby. Over the past three years there have been some truly inspired karts, from fast and furious to sleek and lean to bizarre and obscure. These machines are powered by sheer courage, the gravity of the hill and a big push at the starting line. Open to everyone, karters and spectators, there will be loads of activities on offer to provide a free day out for all the family courtesy of Aylesbury Town Council, including music, ride-on Little Tikes, swing boats, face painting, crafts and games. Refreshments will be on sale including a barbecue, The Works’ popular ice cream bike and The Coffee Stop.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

3 Father’s Day weekend

Feast, Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 5pm Saturday June 16 and Sunday June 17

Be delighted, surprised and entertained by a range of extraordinary performances and events in the grounds of the manor. Including a wine tasting, a special Father’s Day Gentleman’s Tea, live music, craft activities and a dance-a-thon. The spectacular weekend long event will see the North Front transformed as Waddesdon pays homage to Baron Ferdinand’s vision of the manor as a party house. Price £5 adults, £2.50 children, £7.50 family plus grounds admission.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

4 Art

Bucks Art Weeks, St Dunstan’s Church, Burton Lane, Monks Risborough, Saturday June 16 through to Sunday June 24 (10am-5pm weekdays and Saturdays, noon-5pm Sundays)

Art at St Dunstan’s sees nine artists and makers showing their paintings, illuminations, print making, photography, paper sculpture, turned vessels, mosaics, ceramics and jewellery. A commission on all sales will go to church funds. Home baked cakes and drinks will be available throughout the event. Cream teas will be served in the afternoons at the weekends. Full details of all Bucks Art Weeks participants, locations and events can be found online at:

www.bucksartweeks.org.uk

5 Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Helen Vidovich, flute, and Olga Stezhko (pictured in circle, left), piano have recently come together to perform as a duo. Australian Helen and Olga, from Belarus, have both visited St Mary’s before and promise an exciting and beautiful performance. Admission is £5, 18s and under can attend the concert for free. Admission includes a programme hand out.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk