5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Aylesbury area.

1 Music

The Blockheads, Court Theatre, Tring, 8pm Saturday June 9

The legendary Blockheads are the band behind Ian Dury, an outfit that has grown in stature from the early days of 1977, right up to the present. Expect to hear Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick and Reasons To Be Cheerful (Part 3). Fronted by Derek ‘The Draw’ Hussey and featuring Chaz Jankel, Norman Watt-Roy, John Turnbull and Mick Gallagher from the original band, this classic line up is completed by John Roberts and a group of saxophonists. Tickets £22 from Beechwood Fine Goods in Frogmore Street or online:

www.courttheatre.co.uk

2 Beer and Music Festival

OakFest ‘18, Oakley Church of England Combined School, Wormingham Road, 12.45pm through to midnight Saturday June 9

Now in its fifth year this little festival is growing each year, raising essential funds for the school and St Mary’s Church. This year there are 14 bands and artists, many local to Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, including Prog Floyd, Transit, The Ponderosa, Vibe, Michael Lee, Bright Shadows and the ever popular Band With No Name closing the day. A fully stocked bar will feature 10 real ales, local ciders and lots of lager. There will be a Pimm’s tent, barbecue and traditional tea tent. For the children there will be a craft activity tent, bouncy castle, ice creams, sweeties and festival merchandise. Rugby Tots will be running rugby sessions. Take a deck chair or blanket and enjoy a fun filled day with family and friends. Ample free parking on the recreation ground via Lynnens View off Oxford Road. Tickets £10 adults, £5 for under 18s and over 65s, available on the gate or in advance from the school office 01844 238364 or email

office@oakley.bucks.sch.uk

3 Music

Music in Quiet Places, The Church of St Peter and St Paul, Wingrave, 7.30pm Saturday June 9

With musicians Gillian Secret, Lousia Fuller, Robert Secret and Claire Zaffin the concert includes Mozart and Antonin Dvorak. There will be a village walk from the church at 6.30pm prior to the concert starting. Local ticket agent Mrs Sarah Kennedy, 1 Coblers Wick, 01296 681749 or email:

sarah@leskennedy.co.uk

4 Flowers

Flower Festival, St Dunstan’s Church, Monks Risborough, Friday June 8 through to Monday June 11

‘Eureka!’ Flower Festival is a celebration of British discoveries and inventions being held in the oldest recorded ecclesiastical parish in England. This four day event includes lunchtime music performances, afternoon musical interludes, refreshments, a village Songs of Praise and a concert by the Manor House String Quartet. Full details of the festival online at:

www.stdunstanschurch.com

5 Art

Bucks Art Weeks, various locations, Saturday June 9 through to Sunday June 24

Artists and makers across the county display their work, open their studio doors to the public and some also demonstrate. Artists taking part include College Lake Artists at the nature reserve near Tring (pictured above). There is also an exhibition by several artists at St Martin’s Church in Dunton near Whitchurch. Delicious refreshments are available at many of the locations. Full details of all artists, locations and dates online:

www.bucksartweeks.org.uk

