5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Aylesbury area

1 Theatre

My Dog’s Got No Nose, Thame Players Theatre, Nelson Street, 7.45pm, Friday June 1

Giles Shenton presents a thought-provoking and cleverly constructed piece of theatre about a man preparing to fulfil his lifelong ambition to be a stand-up comedian. Unrequited love, animal lovers, facts of life, sibling rivalries and mercy killing are just some of the elements covered in this funny and bittersweet story as the audience discovers that both the man and the performance are not quite what they seem. Tickets £12 from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

2 Architecture

Turn End Tour, in partnership with Waddesdon Manor, Flint House and the Windmill Hill Archives on Waddesdon Estate, 9.45am-1.45pm and 1.45pm-5.45pm, Wednesday June 6

In a collaboration between the two, the trustees of Turn End Trust and staff from Waddesdon Manor lead a private tour of Flint House and the Windmill Hill Archive building, both set in the heart of the Waddesdon Estate. Pippa Shirley, Head of Collections and Gardens, will lead the tour of Flint House, the winner of the 2015 RIBA House of the Year Award. Catherine Taylor, Head Archivist, will lead the tour of Windmill Hill. This will be followed by a private screening in the Bawden Room of the film of Turn End, a new 45-minute documentary. Cost £45, (Friends £30).

www.turnendtrust.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Prize-winning Greek pianist Vasilis Rakitzis (pictured right) presents a programme beginning with Chopin’s Four Mazurkas Op 24, the fourth of which, in B flat minor, is one of the finest; and then Brahms and Beethoven flexing their muscles in the Four Ballades op 10, and the Piano Sonata in A op 2/2 respectively. Admission £5, 18 and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

4Theatre

Legally Blonde, Milton Keynes Theatre, 7.30pm May 30-June 2

Lucie Jones stars as Elle Woods (above) in this all-singing all-dancing stage adaptation of the popular feelgood Hollywood romantic comedy movie. College sweetheart and homecoming queen, Elle Woods, doesn’t take no for an answer. When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School. Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style. Tickets from £15. Box office 0844 8717652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

5 Music

Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith plus support, Tingewick Village Hall, Buckingham,

7.30pm, Friday June 1

Boo, from the UK, and Darden, from the USA, joined together nearly 30 years ago to make a record and released Evidence which garnered good reviews. Since then they have also prospered in their individual careers. In 2013 they performed together again in Tingewick for a delighted audience. Here is another chance to experience a magical night. Tickets £12 in advance or £14 on the night.

www.wegottickets.com/emptyroompromotions

