5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the things coming up this week in and around Aylesbury

1 Families

Colourscape, Waddesdon Manor, Saturday May 26 - Sunday June 3

An extraordinary experience of colour and light lands again on the Waddesdon lawns with a brand new Colourscape structure installed on the Aviary lawn just in time for the school half term holiday. Returning for its fourth year at the beautiful Rothschild estate, Colourscape’s immersive environment is for visitors of all ages. Adults £5, children £3. Normal admission to Waddesdon applies.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

2 Theatre

Twist, Thame Players Theatre, Nelson Street, 7.45pm Saturday May 26

Tarantino meets British farce in this rip roaring comedy thriller by Baroque Theatre. Twist is a play about mild mannered accountant David Woods who sees a sensational way of making a fortune by writing a kiss and tell biography about his bitchy wife Sarah, the nation’s favourite actress from hit soap Doctors and Nurses. He then realises the book will do even better if she is murdered first! Tickets £12, concessions £10 from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

3 Families

Teletubbies Live!, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 10am and 1pm Saturday May 26 and Sunday May 27

The world famous Teletubbies are touring in their first ever theatre show created especially for little ones. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter featuring full sized Teletubbie characters, bright colours, puppetry, movement, songs and actions. This is the perfect show to introduce young children to the fun and magic of theatre. Tickets from £11.90. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

4 Music

Music in Quiet Places, The Church of All Saints, Church Street, Wing, 7.30pm Saturday May 26

One of a series of classical concerts in idyllic settings across north Buckinghamshire. The programme for this particular concert is Mozart - Clarinet Quintet in A major KV. 581 and Beethoven - Septet in E flat major Op. 20. The musicians are Charles Sewart, violin; Gillian Secret, violin; Robert Secret, viola; Julian Metzger, cello; Sally Jane Wright, double bass; Catriona Scott, clarinet; Lindsay Dubery, bassoon; and James Topp, horn. Prior to the concert there will be a village walk from the church, starting at 6.30pm. Tickets £10, purchase from local ticket agent Merri Churchill by calling 01525 370887 or email: chartwell37@aol.com

5Music

Jinski, Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday May 25

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Jinski consists of songwriter Stephen Wegrzynski and musician Dave Kennedy, a partnership formed from acoustic roots and the love of a strong melody. Their music touches the borders of folk, country and pop, keeping alive the song writing tradition whilst remaining resolutely modern. Playing live with just two voices and two guitars Jinski have been touring the UK, honing their craft. Tickets £13.50, concessions £11.50. Box office 01296 424332 or:

www.qpc.org