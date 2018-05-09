5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Aylesbury area this week

1Theatre

Monogamy, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Tuesday May 15 - Saturday May 19 plus 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday

A new comedy, starring Janie Dee as television cook Caroline Mortimer. Monogamy means sharing your life with one person, but what if you share your kitchen with 5.6 million people? Caroline Mortimer, the nation’s favourite TV cook, has it all - a sparkling career, a big house in Highgate, a (golf-) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy. But Caroline must face the looming collision of living a private life in the public eye and what happens when the cameras turn off and the truth comes out? Tickets from £15.90. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

2 Genealogy

Buckinghamshire Genealogical Sciety, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, 2pm Saturday May 12

Doors open at 2pm for research, expert advice and chat. The talk, The Drakes of Shardeloes and their impact on local history, begins at 2.30pm. Barney Tyrwhitt Drake explains how families were influenced by the towns or villages they lived in. He talks about the Drakes and how even now Amersham is full of buildings supplied by the family who only recently lost their pre-eminence in the town. He explains how they impacted the lives and businesses in the town. Entry free to BGS members, £1 to non-members. Refreshments available following the talk.

www.bucksgs.org.uk

3 Theatre

My Fair Lady, Court Theatre, Tring, 7.30pm, now until Saturday May 12 with additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Vale Musical Society present best-loved musical My Fair Lady, about Professor Higgins’ experiment to pass off flower girl Eliza Doolittle as a Duchess. Includes songs such as I Could Have Danced All Night. Tickets £15, concessions £14, students £10, from Beechwood Fine Foods in Frogmore Street or:

www.courttheatre.co.uk

4 Museum

Paul Kidby: Discworld and Beyond, Bucks County Museum, Aylesbury, now through to Saturday June 30

Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels are brought to life through the brilliant illustrations of Paul Kidby in an exhibition showcasing the book covers and favourite characters, including Rincewind, the Wee Free Men and Death. Kidby perfectly captures Pratchett’s imagined world and with Pratchett’s strong connections to Buckinghamshire, this exhibition is a must for fans of both the author and artist. Pictured in circle (below), Terry Pratchett, The Shepherd’s Crown (copyright Paul Kidby). For details call 01296 331441 or visit:

www.buckscountymuseum.org

5 Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 112.45pm tmorrow (Thursday)

Bukolika Piano Trio with Anna Szalucka, piano; Roma Tic, violin; Joanna Gutowska, cello (pictured above). A return visit from these exceptional young women. The centrepiece of their programme is the Frank Bridge Piano Trio no 2, composed in 1929. One of the finest British chamber works, but daunting to perform, it’s a fair bet these musicians will show how it should be done. Admission £5 adults, 18s and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

