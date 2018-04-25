5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in Aylesbury this week

1 Garden

House and Garden Open Weekend with garden sculpture and open studios, Turn End, Haddenham, 2pm-5pm Saturday and Sunday (April 28 –29)

Visit this award-winning family home and explore the enchanting series of walled gardens (see picture above). On the Saturday there is a chance to meet Peter and Margaret Aldington, the couple who built the unique property. Enjoy the Sculpture Exhibition which will bring together the work of 10 local sculptors with pieces intriguingly displayed throughout the garden rooms of Turn End. The studios of Artist in Residence Heather Hunter, who specialises in artist’s books and printing; and multi award-winning photographer, Paul Wilkinson will also be open to explore. Teas and homemade cakes will be available. Entrance is free to friends and children; £15 to visitors.

www.turnend.org.uk

2 Flowers

Aylesbury Flower Club, Aylesbury Grammar School,

7pm Monday (April 30)

The theme of this month’s demonstration is Inspirations of India, presented by Rheka Naidoo. The demonstration lasts about one and a half hours and the arrangements will be raffled at the end of the evening. Tea and coffee is available on arrival and the demonstration starts at 7.30pm prompt. All welcome. There is an entrance fee for non-members.

www.nafas.org.uk/clubs/aylesbury-flower-club

3 Music

Songs of Sea and Shore,

St Peter and St Paul Church,

Great Missenden, 7.30pm Saturday (April 28)

Great Missenden Choral Society presents a secular programme of mainly 20th century music, with works by Purcell, Vaughan Williams, Finzi, Moeran and Tony Hewitt-Jones. The choir’s director, John Cotterill, will conduct. St John’s Chamber Orchestra will accompany. Nicholas Morton, baritone, will perform the Finzi. Tickets £15, students and children £7.50, available from Wye Country, 36b High Street, Great Missenden, or telephone 01494 864225 or see online:

www.gmcsonline.co.uk

4 Theatre

Thoroughly Modern Millie, New Theatre, Oxford, Tuesday - Saturday

(May 1 - 5)

Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress, Hayley Tamaddon, stars as flapper Millie Dilmount, a Kansas girl determined to make it big in New York City, in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Based on the 1967 Academy Award winning film, starring Julie Andrews, the musical comedy takes audiences back to the height of the Jazz Age in 1920s’ New York City where moderns are bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. Tickets from £13.50. Box office 0844 871 3020 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

5 Music

Music at Lunchtime, The Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Masayuki Tayama is a Japanese pianist with an enviable international reputation. He has chosen to play two Beethoven sonatas, the Pathetique and the Appassionata, which are framing two of Chopin’s extraordinary Scherzos, no 2 in B flat and no 3 in C sharp minor. Admission £4, free for 18s and under. Full details online:

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

