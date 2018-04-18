5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Aylesbury area this week

1. St George’s Day

Market Square, Aylesbury, 11am - 6pm Sunday (April 22)

A free family fun day in celebration of England’s patron saint, St George. Enjoy a day steeped in traditional English history and culture dowsed in good old family fun and entertainment. Meet St George riding his magnificent steed, as well as a dragon who is more sweet than scary. There will be displays and interactive sessions featuring a variety of traditional crafts courtesy of Queen’s Park Arts Centre which will include willow weaving, crochet, lace making and blacksmithing - with opportunities to have a go. Children of all ages can try their hand at archery and sword fighting. Test your skills on the cricket simulator and learn how to play traditional board games alongside arts, crafts and a range of games and activities. Be entertained by the St George and Dragon puppet show and a special condensed version of Twelfth Night by Unbound Theatre (at 12.15pm and 2pm), or take part in a Maypole dance. The annual Scout parade, a key feature of the day, will leave Market Square at 2.45pm, led by the Amersham Marching Band, St George on horseback and over 200 Scouts, marching to St Mary’s Church for the annual affirmation service. They will return at approximately 4.15pm for the Scouts to be formally dismissed by the District Commissioner.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

2 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Scottish born, London based guitarist Kevin Cahill (pictured in circle right) presents a programme including All In Twilight, a piece written in 1987 for Julian Bream by the greatest Japanese composer of the last century, Toru Takemitsu. Admission £4, free for 18 and under.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

3 Theatre

The Play That Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, Monday April 23 - Saturday April 28

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does! Tickets from £16.90. Box office 0844 871 7652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4 Music

A Night At The Opera, Aylesbury Methodist Church, 7.30pm Saturday (April 21)

Aylesbury Festival Choir presents a concert under the baton of music director Nick Austin. Joined by sopranos Penelope Appleyard and Hannah Fraser Mackenzie and accompanist Neil Kelley, the choir will sing choruses from well known operas including Carmen and Madam Butterfly. Tickets £12 in advance or £13 on the door. More information and to buy tickets.

www.aylesburyfestivalchoir.net

5Theatre

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, Oxford Playhouse, now through to Saturday (April 21)

Partners in life and on canvas, Marc and Bella are immortalised as the picture of romance. But whilst on canvas they flew, in life they walked through some of the most devastating times in history. Tickets £10 to £30. Box office 01865 305305 or book online via the website.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

