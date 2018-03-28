5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Aylesbury this week

1 Easter

Easter Extravaganza and Easter Egg Hunt, Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 4pm Friday March 30 to Monday April 2

Starting from the North Front, younger visitors are invited to explore the gardens, walk among the daffodils and help bunny to find the rare and exotic birds of Waddesdon’s aviary to receive a special chocolate prize. And with plenty of play equipment to keep them entertained, children of all ages will enjoy the popular Woodland Playground. And if families need to refuel there is a host of sweet and savoury delights at the Stables Cafe and the Treaterie. The Easter Egg Trail costs £3 per child. Normal admission charges apply. Picture above copyright Peter Greenway, National Trust, Waddesdon Manor.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

2 Comedy

Extreme Championship Improv, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday March 30

An exciting fully improvised sketch comedy show from Aylesbury based professional theatre company Sparky Buddy Productions. The show will be like an extreme version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? with tons of brand new improv games as well as classic games loaded with extreme twists including scenes performed with blindfolds, tight time limits or whilst drinking alcohol and tied together. Tickets £12.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

3 Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Aylesbury Consort of Voices with director Kelvin Turner. The Maundy Thursday concert will see Consort - originally a madrigal group in the 1950s but now a performance choir of 16 hand picked musicians - offering a hint of the intensity and passion of the music inspired by Holy Week for hundreds of years. The main work is a Mass by the great 16th century Spanish composer Cristobal Morales, based on a popular song of the day, Mille Regretz. Also included are a number of motets from the 16th to 20th centuries. Admission £4, 18s and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

4 Animals

Spring Babies at Easter, Green Dragon Eco Farm, Hogshaw, now through to Sunday April 15

This is a family friendly event with a variety of themed, educational and fun experiences and activities. During the school holidays there will be a full programme of animal encounters with lots of new babies to get close to including Oxford and Sandy piglets, goat kids, ducklings and chicks. And the rare breed ewes should have their lambs available for bottle feeding. Paid admission into the farm applies, all activities once admission is paid are free of charge.

www.greendragonecofarm.co.uk

5 Theatre

Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, Wycombe Swan, Tuesday April 3 - Saturday April 7

A twisted tale of nerve jangling horror, this adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Gothic thriller stars Phil Daniels as the extraordinary Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. During one of his audacious experiments trying to separate good from evil, the mild mannered Dr Jekyll inadvertently unleashes an alternative personality - the fiendish Mr Hyde. Tickets from £20 to £39. Box office 01494 512000 or book online:

www.wycombeswan.co.uk