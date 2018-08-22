5 things to do in and around Aylesbury

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Aylesbury

1 Parklife

Vale Park, Aylesbury, Saturday August 25 and Sunday August 26

A weekend of free fun provided by Aylesbury Town Council kicks off at noon on Saturday with Live in the Park featuring music from local bands including Bustin’ Loose and Skamungas and an evening of Stars in the Park with UK Astronomy. Sunday sees Church in the Park and Banquet in the Park and the evening rounds off with Proms in the Park and a spectacular firework finale.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

2 Country show

Winslow Show, Sheep Street, Winslow, 9am - 5pm Bank Holiday Monday August 27

Celebrate the end of the school summer holidays with a great day of family fun and traditional country entertainments. Over 80 stalls, a crafts marquee, competitions, home made refreshments, country pursuits, beer tent and many groups fundraising for local good causes. Watch or take part in the popular horse show and show jumping, or enter your dog in one of the pedigree or novelty dog show classes. Whether you have a posh pooch or a lovable scruffy mutt, the dog show is held under Kennel Club rules and regulations and is sure to have a class perfect for your pet. The livestock show, organised by Edgecott and Winslow Young Farmers, has sheep and grain competitions. For a chance to meet the sheep and chat to local farmers, visit the agricultural display area. There will be a wide variety of artists and crafts to admire and you can try your luck at fairground games and enjoy live music from Woburn Swing Band. Other highlights include a vintage and classic car and tractor display, On Target archery and axe throwing and a children’s funfair and entertainer. Admission £3 adults, £2 concessions, £1 children. Parking is limited, but there are car parks in the town off the High Street. For further information and to obtain a horse show or dog show schedule visit:

www.winslowshow.org.uk

3 Festival

Towersey Festival, Thame Showground, Friday August 24 - Bank Holiday Monday August 27

Four days of live music, fabulous food, workshops and entertainment for day visitors and campers. Headline acts include The Shires, Beth Orton, The Proclaimers and the Richard Thompson Electric Trio. Full festival programme and ticket options:

www.towerseyfestival.com

4 Music

Swanbourne Music festival (BetseyFest), The Betsey Wynne, Swanbourne, 12.30 - 9.30pm Sunday August 26

Live music headlined by Scouting For Girls. Local stalls, kids’ inflatables, mermaid performer, hula hooping artist, bars and a huge choice of food stalls. Adults £30 on the gate, concessions available, under 10s free.

www.swanbournemusicfestival.co.uk

5Immersive theatre

Our House in Town, New Theatre, Oxford, 7.30pm Friday August 24

Join Lord and Lady Limits in the Piano Bar for a night of entertainment that is as much a house party as a floorshow with close up magic, jazz and opera singers, acrobats and jugglers. Tickets for this unique evening start from £30. Call the box office on 0844 871 3020 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

